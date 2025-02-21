Mom Mocked For Thinking $200 Is Enough for Daughter’s Four-Day Trip "You’re alone on this one." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 21 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thats_inappropriate

If you were a 16-year-old going on a four-day birthday trip with your friends out of state, how much money do you think you would need to cover your food and expenses? TikToker That's Inappropriate (@thats_inappropriate) was very sure that the amount she and her husband put in their teen daughter's hands was enough for such a venture. Others didn't think so.

The TikToker begins her video by speaking directly into the camera, discussing how she and her husband handed their teen daughter some money for an extended birthday bash. "So, my 16-year-old daughter went away this weekend for a birthday trip with her friends. And my husband gave her $200. I think it was $200 in cash. $200 in cash for the weekend."

Furthermore, the TikToker began talking about what the cash was going to be used for. "Food, if she wanted to go buy something while she was there. 'Cause it was a four-day weekend and they were looking forward to this for so long," Mom states.

Because their daughter was excited to go out and about with her pals for four days, they handed her the money and told her to have a great time. "So we're like 'Here's $200.'" These days, it's not difficult to spend that amount of money in four days. Heck, you could easily do it in one, depending on how pricey of an area you're in and what you're buying on your birthday trip with your friends.

However, it seemed that the TikToker's kid had a completely different understanding of what the cash her parents handed to her was for. And it didn't take very long into the teenager's trip for Mom and Dad to see this was the case. 120 minutes, to be exact.

Mom explained the situation, saying, "About two hours into the trip, the Capital One goes off, little notification. Says 12 dollars and 96 cents has been spent. And so he looks at me and he goes, 'She's using that Capital One.'"

Initially, the parents were flummoxed as to why their daughter was using a credit card when they just handed her $200 cash. "I said, 'What is she using the Capital One for? You gave her $200 cash, for food, whatever.'"

The expenditures didn't stop there, however, as mom details. "So, a couple hours later there it goes again, so that night we get on the phone with her. We're like, 'Hey what's going on? Why are you using our credit card?'"

Mom went on, "She goes, 'Well that's for food.' I said, 'I don't understand what that means, that's for food. We gave you $200 for food, for fun. For a fantastic time.'" Her daughter responded, laying down the ground rules for her birthday trip. "She goes, 'Oh no, food doesn't count in that $200. I don't ... The $200 was mine.'"

Shocked, the mom repeated what her daughter said into the camera. "She said, 'The $200 was mine. The Capital One is for food, 'cause you guys have to pay for my food.'" Intoning her displeasure at her daughter's let-me-just-help-myself-attitude toward spending someone else's money, the TikToker looks away from the camera for a beat.

"I think every teenager on this planet has lost their minds. Lost their minds," she says toward the end of her clip. Several folks on the application thought that mom must've not seen the prices of anything recently to think that $200 would cover her daughter's expenses for a four-day birthday trip.

"$200 for four days, where did she go, 1994?" one wrote. While someone else replied, "Wow! A quarter! Thanks, grandma!" There was another user on the application who used their allotted character space to let the TikToker know that she wasn't in the right.

"Notice how no one is agreeing with you." The hits just kept on coming: "The way you’re emphasizing $200 like that’s a lot of money. Are you living in 2025 with the rest of us?" While someone else wrote: "You sent her to different STATE with only $200?" Comment after comment referenced that the cost of living in 2025 is exorbitantly high.

