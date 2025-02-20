Who Is Popular TikTok Content Creator Nick Wilkins Dating? You Probably Recognize Her "I've never been so happy for two total strangers before." By Ivy Griffith Updated Feb. 20 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @n1ckwilkins

Love them or hate them, influencers today are some of the world's biggest celebrities. With some of them boasting tens of millions of followers, fans watch their every online move and create their own parasocial relationships with the stars. Whenever content creators change their relationship status, it can be a big deal. A really, really big deal.

Which is why fans are currently freaking out over the fact that Nick Wilkins, TikTok account @n1ckwilkins, has revealed a girlfriend. Fans are predictably losing their marbles over the reveal. Here's what we know about who TikTok superstar Nick is dating, and why fans are so excited about it.

Here's who Nick Wilkins is dating.

So who is it that Nick is dating? Nick, whose TikTok boasts over 7.4 million followers, makes funny and relatable content. You might not be surprised to discover that his girlfriend appears to be Cassie Logan, whose TikTok account is @CassiesBookTok and boasts 2.9 million followers. While they haven't directly addressed their relationship in words, they've confirmed it in pretty much every other way possible.

They've created content together before but things started appearing serious around Valentine's Day 2025. Both creators made their own videos about hunting down the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that "special someone." Fans immediately began filling the comments with speculation, but Nick himself kicked things into overdrive when he responded to Cassie's Valentine's hunt with, "Oh stop it," and a crying emoji.

They've both shared several videos of themselves out and about together, but it was perhaps confirmed the most clearly with a video Nick posted on Feb. 18, 2025. The video showed Nick standing alone in his bathroom as a song played over the video, with lyrics that say, "Everywhere I go, I keep her picture in my wallet right here." Nick holds up a picture of Cassie on his phone, then she appears next to him as the song announces, "Take a look at my girlfriend."

Fan reactions to the relationship are predictably big.

It doesn't get much clearer than that. And, let's face it, they make an adorable and wholesome couple. Which fans clearly agree about, because their comment sections are filled with people's reactions to their relationship.

On Instagram under a picture of Nick and Cassie out and about together, multiple users wrote, "I've never been so happy for two total strangers before."

And TikTok is just as enthusiastic, with one user writing, "MAY THIS LOVE FIND ME!" Another added, "Am I invited to the wedding??" One user wrote, "I wasn't even stalking, my fyp just knows." Yet another fan, however, was willing to admit, "I was stalking."

Based on the positive reaction to their relationship, it's clear that Cassie and Nick have the enthusiastic support of their fans. This is a good thing, considering how messy things can get when a fan base doesn't approve of their content creator's relationship choices.