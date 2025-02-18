Snapchat’s Sponsored Ad Feature Is the Final Straw for Many of Its Loyal Users Snapchat users just want to have their sneaky conversations in peace! By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 18 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There comes a time in every app's shelf life where it changes, for better or worse. The app can take the Facebook route and evolve into a social media empire, or it can go in the direction of fallen apps like MySpace and become something social media users used to obsess over. Although it's seen its share of competition over the years, Snapchat, an app that has let users send and receive photos and videos that disappear after being viewed since 2011, is hoping to be one of the apps still standing as the user experience changes.

Snapchat's popularity has resonated with its audience, including celebrities like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, for over a decade. And, as the brand grows, so does its monetary needs. As a result, many users have noticed subtle changes within the app. One significant change is the increase of advertisements that appear in Snapchat's message sections. Here's why Snapchat users are seeing the ads so frequently these days.

Snapchat introduced ads to its platform, and users aren't happy about it.

A significant part of Snapchat's appeal is its chat feature, as it allows you to say anything to someone, so long as they read within 24 hours. The feeling of knowing you can talk trash about someone and the rant must disappear the next day is unmatched. Or at least it was until Instagram Story literally matched it. But, I digress.

Snapchat chats still exist, though the app's users noticed an annoying change to the feature. Many people who use the app noticed the chat feature also included ads in the chat box. So, if you have a Snapchat, your inbox may include chats from your ex and sponsored ad from a brand you casually mentioned. Lovely! The ad feature being in users' chat history has angered many, as they have expressed online. Unfortunately, those who aren't a fan of the change will continue seeing in their inboxes.

Snapchat's Sponsored Ads have become one of the app's income sources. The company's support website explained that the ads shouldn't interfere with real-life chats users share between each other, as the videos intentionally are marked with an "Ad" badge. Snapchat also noted that the Sponsored Ads are "treated differently than Chats with Friends," as "Your Chats with Friends will not be used for advertising purposes." Additionally, users aren't required to interact with the ads, as they disappear after users leave the chat screen.

Although Snapchat's pesky ads are likely here to stay, the app wants its users to enjoy seeing them in their chats. Another article on its support site states subscribers can filter the types of ads they consume. "We want the ads we show you to be fun, interesting, and relevant to you!" the article reads. "To help do that, we let advertisers and other partners show you ads in the service you’re using based on information collected on other websites and services."