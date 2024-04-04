Home > FYI Is Your Instagram Story Not Uploading? Try These Quick Fixes Is your Instagram Story not uploading? Here are quick fixes on how to solve the dreaded "waiting for connection" error. By Sarah Kester Apr. 4 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On a good day, Instagram Stories is a useful tool that lets users post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. Fire selfie? Check. Boomerang of drinks being clinked? Double check. But on a bad day? Well, there may be times when your Instagram Story won’t load. Instead, you may see the dreaded circle that keeps spinning. How do you solve an Instagram Story not uploading? Keep reading to learn what causes this issue and how to fix it.

Why is my Instagram Story waiting for a connection?

This is a common bug that has plagued many Instagram users. There are several possible reasons this may be happening, including: The Instagram server is down This is the first potential cause to explore if your Instagram Stories aren’t uploading. Sometimes, Instagram’s servers are down due to an issue or a maintenance update. You have a weak internet connection Instagram Story waiting for connection? This could be due to your internet connection having no connection or being too slow.

This may make it difficult to upload a story, especially if it’s a large file size. Your Instagram story violates Instagram’s terms Every social media app has its own terms of what users are allowed and not allowed to post. If you violate these terms, Instagram can block a video from being uploaded. Or the video may be deleted shortly after it was posted. Reading the terms beforehand can ensure you’re not violating these conditions.

Other potential issues include: The Instagram app has a bug

You are trying to upload a video that has GIFs or emojis

Your cache isn't cleared

If Instagram Story isn’t uploading, try these fixes.

Fix 1: Check the server status Since Instagram is a popular social media app used by millions, search “Is Instagram down?” and you’ll receive status updates from sites such as Down Detector. You can also check other social media sites to see if other users are posting about the server being down. Fix 2: Fix your internet connection If your connection isn’t working or is too slow, an Instagram Story may not upload. Check the internet connection to ensure it’s working.

If there is a problem, you will have to troubleshoot it, such as resetting the modem. You may also want to use your cellphone data to upload a video on Instagram. Fix 3: Restart or update the Instagram app If there is a bug causing the app to get stuck uploading, restarting the app can help. If this happens, make sure you save the live story before you close the app. Since Instagram regularly releases new versions of the app to fix bugs, you should also regularly check if there are new versions to Instagram to update.