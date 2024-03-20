Home > Viral News > Influencers > Instagram Some Users Have Noticed Their Instagram Notes Vanishing — Troubleshooting Tips Instagram Notes was first introduced in 2022. Notes are designed to allow users to share short thoughts with one another. By Joseph Allen PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 5:27 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although it's still in fierce competition with apps like TikTok, Instagram has become one of the most widely used social media apps in the U.S. The app, which allows users to share images and videos with one another, also has an array of other features designed to make it as comprehensive as possible.

One of those features is Instagram Notes, which was first introduced in 2022. Notes are designed to allow users to share short thoughts with one another, but some users have noticed that the option to share Notes has disappeared altogether. Here's what we know about the issue.

Why did by Instagram Notes disappear?

Instagram Notes were designed to be an extension of messaging. Users can click on their messaging icon, select their profile picture, and then click "Share a Thought." Then, you can select who sees your note, and share it. These Notes disappear after 24 hours. If someone replies to your Note, that will open a new conversation with just them. No one else can see who has replied or reacted to a Note.

If you used to have access to the Notes feature but have noticed that it disappeared more recently, there are a couple of things you might be able to try. The first and most obvious issue might be that your Instagram app is simply out of date. Go to your app store of choice and make sure that you have the latest version installed on your device. Once you've done that, check if the Note bubble is appearing in the Messaging section of your app.

If updating the app doesn't work, the next thing you should try is switching to a professional account. This can resolve a number of issues with your app. To do this, head to your account and click on Switch Professional Account. You'll be prompted to complete a series of prompts. Once you're done, you should have a professional account. Check to see if a Notes bubble appears. If it does, switch back to your personal account to see if it's there now.

I UPDATED MY INSTAGRAM APP WHERE DID MY NOTES GO pic.twitter.com/EWAIs0gR1D — nat 💌 (@piperstaggart) March 20, 2024

You can also offload and reinstall your Instagram app.

The most drastic step you can take to get the Notes feature back is to completely uninstall and then reinstall your Notes app. This should give you the most updated version of the app and could fix any problems that your version may have experienced. If none of these options worked, the next best option is likely to contact Instagram's support staff and see if they can resolve the issue.