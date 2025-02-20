Here's the Religious Joke Avery Woods Said That Sparked Major Controversy "I’m not even religious but maam that was CRAAAAZY work uh uh." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 20 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@averyywoods

TikToker Avery Woods is facing tons of heat for a religious joke she tried to land during the Feb. 10, 2025, episode of her podcast CHEERS! with Avery Woods, titled "Mommy Mayhem." The episode, which also features Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey, is now going viral — not because it was funny, but because many found her comments highly offensive despite the podcast’s comedic nature.

Comedy comes in many forms, and some jokes are harsher than others, but apparently, Avery’s tapped a little too deep for some. Outraged listeners took to her socials to vent their frustration in the comments. So, what exactly did Avery say that stirred up so much controversy she had to "unplug" from the internet for a few days? We’ve got all the details.

TikToker Avery Woods stirred up a lot of controversy with this religious joke.

Avery Woods is under fire after making a controversial joke about Jesus during her Feb. 10 podcast episode with Harry. The issue stemmed from a discussion about people who present themselves as highly religious online but behave unkindly.

Avery pointed out how many of her critics have bios like "Blessed mom of four" yet leave hurtful comments such as, "You’re a fat ugly mom, you’re a f--king whore." She called out the hypocrisy, noting how some quote Psalms while simultaneously spreading negativity.

Harry chimed in with, "Jesus is going to spank you, lady, if you keep it up," to which Avery responded, "Yeah, literally, he’s gonna bend you over and f--k your a--." The vulgarity — especially with Jesus as the subject — didn’t sit well with many listeners, though some did find it funny, sparking backlash that forced Avery to address the controversy.

Is this what people are mad at 😭 this is such a non issue and was a funny joke. I don’t get the hate — james west (@AdamWhe95276680) February 17, 2025

Avery Woods issued a public apology for her inappropriate religious joke.

The backlash poured in shortly after Avery’s episode dropped, prompting her to issue an apology via TikTok, saying she is "learning and will do better."

"This is one of those things where I never ever want to offend people and their beliefs. First of all, I just want to say, my podcast is a comedy podcast and there are jokes that I should not make that cross lines, and I made a joke that crossed a line," she explained.

"I’m so sorry. I never ever want to bash religion, bash somebody’s beliefs. We have so many people in our lives that are religious people and faithful people. There are certain jokes that I should not make and I regret that wholeheartedly," she added.

She followed up her apology with another TikTok on Feb. 19, 2025, telling fans, "Unplugged for a bit. Hope you’re doing well. Sending love always." Avery shared several sweet clips of herself and her family enjoying life and spending time together.