Indy Blue Said That 2024 "Broke" Her, Leading Some to Wonder What Happened

Thanks to a carefully honed images and years of hard work, Indy Blue has amassed a following of more than 350,000 on Instagram. India Blue Severe has been posting online for more than a decade, but one of her recent posts left some wondering why she seemed to have had a tougher year than usual.

Now, many are wondering what happened to Indy and why 2024 was so difficult for her. Here's everything we know about the situation.

What happened to Indy Blue?

In a post on Instagram recapping 2024, Indy suggested that the year had been unusually difficult for her. She has been posting recap videos every year since 2014, but she said that 2024 was the first year she didn't want to look back that way. "2024 broke me, completely," she wrote. "Looking back is already blurry. But the proof is right here in front of me, as I edit. Proof that I not only survived, but I lived. Fully. I see that throughout all the heartache, there was still joy."

"This is why I make these videos. I am so lucky to have this. To have a reason to live a creative life," she continued. "To capture it through my own eyes. To be able to turn the things that hurt the most into something beautiful. That’s what I tried to do this time. Life is a movie." The post suggests heartache, but Indy didn't offer much detail on what actually happened to make the year difficult.

While we don't know the answer to that for sure, the likeliest explanation seems to be that Indy suffered a breakup of sorts from her clothing brand, Lonely Ghost, which had been her primary source of income. While none of this has been officially confirmed, and she hasn't spoken about it, it seems like she is now totally unassociated from the brand and that her former business partner might be its sole owner.

"I really hope she’s able to heal from this, pick herself up and start anew because she really did something badass with that brand," one person wrote in the comments under the video. "Seriously, she is a marketing genius. Her personality is very sensitive and soft angsty (I say that in the most complementary way) so I’m sure that whatever falling out happened here really has affected her. Idk, this is what my small bit of sleuthing has shown me."

It's also possible that Indy has faced other challenges over the course of the year that she hasn't disclosed to the public. As that commenter suggested, though, part of Indy's online persona is angst and pain, and that caption definitely leans into the idea that her life can be a lot.