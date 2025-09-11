As Larry Ellison Becomes the World's Richest Person, People Want to Know About His Children "The sooner my kids get experience dealing with the pluses and minuses of having a lot of money, the better." By Niko Mann Published Sept. 11 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The co-founder of the software company Oracle Corporation, Larry Ellison, just became the wealthiest person in the world, according to Bloomberg. His massive fortune is estimated to be close to $400 billion as of Sept. 10, 2025, and he now has more money than the world's previous richest person, Elon Musk, who is worth $385 billion.

Despite his extreme wealth, Ellison has always been aware of the effect it would have on his children, David and Megan Ellison. "The sooner my kids get experience dealing with the pluses and minuses of having a lot of money, the better," he told Matthew Symonds, author of the Larry Ellison biography Softwar, per The LA Times. Keep reading to learn more about his equally successful kids.

Source: MEGA Larry Ellison with his daughter, Megan.

Meet the Larry Ellison's two children, David Ellison and Megan Ellison.

The Oracle co-founder has two children — son David Ellison and daughter Megan Ellison — with his ex-wife, Barbara Boothe. According to CEO Today, David attended the University of Southern California and studied film before dropping out to pursue acting. His breakout role was with James Franco in the 2006 World War I movie Flyboys.

The billionaire's son switched gears and became a producer while founding Skydance Media back in 2010. David financed several blockbuster films, including the 2011 Tom Cruise hit, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. He also produced Gemini Man and Star Trek Into Darkness before selling a portion of Skydance Media for $275 million.

Source: Instagram David and Megan Ellison with their mom, Barbara.

The billionaire's son ruffled feathers when he became the CEO of Paramount Pictures and demanded that at-home workers return to the office five days per week or lose their jobs, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We are in the midst of a generational change in our industry," he wrote. "And we understand Paramount has faced its own significant challenges, compounded by the reality of a merger process that stretched out over a considerable time period."

Megan Ellison also dropped out of USC film school and founded the production company Annapurna Pictures. Her father gave her $1.8 billion when she turned 25, and she invested in the films American Hustle, Zero Dark Thirty, and Her. Megan made history as the first openly gay woman to have two films nominated in the Academy Award Best Picture category in the same year.

In 2024, Megan's animated film, Nimona, was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. "I needed this movie when I was a kid, and quite frankly, I needed it right then and there,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “It was the perfect story to come into my life at that moment.” Annapurna also had a string of hit TV shows, like Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and HBO’s The Staircase.

Larry Ellison has been married five times.