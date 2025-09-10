Larry Ellison Is One of the World’s Richest People — And Basically Owns a Hawaiian Island In September 2025, Larry surpassed Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 10 2025, 7:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the founder and largest shareholder of Oracle, the multinational tech giant best known for its database software, Larry Ellison’s net worth tends to fluctuate. That’s because he owns about 1.16 billion shares of the company, per Axios, along with investments in several other big-name companies, meaning his fortune rises and falls with the stock market. While many are familiar with Ellison’s name, those less informed about tech or the personal business of billionaires might not be.

But he became a hot topic in September 2025 when he surpassed Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, briefly becoming the world’s richest man. Of course, that title often bounces between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, so Ellison may slip in and out of the top spot. Still, he can now say he’s held the title of the richest man alive at least once in his lifetime. That said, you’re probably wondering what his fortune looks like, huh? Well, here’s a breakdown of how he built it.

What is Larry Ellison's net worth?

Larry Ellison’s net worth sits at a whopping $393 billion, per Axios, but don’t be surprised if it rises or falls by a few billion here and there. With so much of his money tied into stocks, his net worth can shift in big or small increments on any given day.

For example, Ellison’s net worth jumped by $101 billion on Sept. 10, 2025, according to Axios, after Oracle’s stock climbed nearly 40 percent, going from around $241 on Sept. 9 to $338 a share the next morning. Anyone with Oracle stock made some pretty good money that day, but for Ellison, it was enough to secure the title of world’s richest person.

Larry Ellison Founder of Oracle, investor Net worth: $393 billion Larry Ellison is best known as the founder and former CEO of Oracle. On Sept. 10, 2025, he became the world’s richest man, surpassing Elon Musk, though that title tends to fluctuate frequently. Birthdate: Aug.17, 1944 Birthplace: New York City, N.Y. Education: South Shore High School University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (withdrew early) University of Chicago (one term) Spouses: Adda Quinn ​(1967-1974)​ Nancy Wheeler Jenkins ​(1977-1978)​ Barbara Boothe ​(1983-1986)​ Melanie Craft (2003-2010)​ Nikita Kahn (2010-2020)​ Jolin Zhu ​(m. 2023)​ Kids: 2

Since so much of Ellison’s wealth is connected to Oracle, it’s worth knowing how the company got its start. He founded it in 1977 and stayed on as CEO until September 2014, per his Oracle bio. Despite how much Oracle has grown since its launch, it’s surprising that Ellison still owns about 40 percent of the company, a company that brings in billions every year. In fact, its most recently reported annual revenue was $53 billion for the year ending May 31, 2024, per Bloomberg.

How Jolin Zhu went from University of Michigan student to wife of Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison and mastermind behind $10M deal for new star quarterback https://t.co/AVM9CsQNSE pic.twitter.com/vrLkcQ4YyA — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) December 12, 2024

While he stepped down as CEO after nearly four decades, Ellison is still a key player at Oracle, serving as chairman of the board and chief technology officer.

Larry Ellison lives on a Hawaiian island, most of which he now owns.

With a net worth like Ellison’s, it’s not surprising he was able to relocate to the Hawaiian island of Lanai permanently in 2020. While he first purchased most of the island in 2012, dropping a cool $300 million, per Forbes, it wasn’t until eight years later that it officially became his full-time home.

