Why ‘The Last of Us’ Fans Think Season 3 Was Canceled During Filming in Canada "The length of time between 2 and 3 will finish it for good." By Chrissy Bobic Published June 8 2026, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: HBO

After Season 2 of The Last of Us ended on HBO, fans wanted to know right away if they would get a third season. But even before the second season was over, the network announced plans for another season to continue the story. So when there were rumors about The Last of Us being canceled during Season 3 filming in June 2026, there was a bit of confusion in the fandom.

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While some fans aren't wild about the adaptation from the video game, others are still here to see the story play out on their screens, even without Pedro Pascal in his once-pivotol role. Is The Last of Us canceled though? A sudden cancellation, however, could be what some fans want, given the general feeling of how the show has progressed.

Source: HBO

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Was 'The Last of Us' canceled during Season 3 filming?

According to Men's Journal, filming for Season 3 of The Last of Us began in March 2026 in Vancouver, Canada. It was expected to last until November 2026 in order to hopefully give fans the third season in 2027. However, in June 2026, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) with filming updates, production was halted.

But the pause is reportedly only temporary, so no, The Last of Us has not been canceled. At least, not indefinitely. Instead, filming is just on a break due to the FIFA World Cup schedule in Vancouver. Filming is expected to resume once its scheduled seven matches are over by the beginning of July 2026.

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🚨 Filmagens da 3ª temporada de The Last of Us foram temporariamente pausadas. pic.twitter.com/CQKMOTosYI — The Last of Us Brasil 🦋 (@TheLastOfUsBR) June 7, 2026

That didn't stop some fans from essentially bid the show "good riddance" in a Reddit discussion. One user commented, "The length of time between 2 and 3 will finish it for good. I doubt half the audience will be there when it does air." Elsewhere, on another Reddit post about the hiatus, someone wrote, "It's on pause but no one will be watching anyways."

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When does 'The Last of Us' Season 3 premiere on HBO?

Like most shows on HBO, there is a long wait between the end of Season 2 of The Last of Us and the start of Season 3. An exact premiere date was not immediately announced, but in July 2025, HBO CEO Casey Bloys spoke to Variety about the third season and shared plans for its future and when fans could expect to see it.

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"The series is definitely planned for 2027," he shared at the time. "Craig [Mazin, co-creator] is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn't been decided yet, and I'm following Craig's lead on that."

Pedro Pascal might be in Season 3 of 'The Last of Us.'