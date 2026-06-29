Lauryn Hill Celebrates Her Living Legend Title at 2026 BET Awards With a Sweet Moment From Her Son Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award at the 2026 BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, delivering an emotional acceptance speech. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 29 2026, 6:03 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award at the 2026 BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, delivering an emotional acceptance speech that drew from her upbringing, her role as a mother and her enduring commitment to her community.

Article continues below advertisement

"Music was a way for me to do that," Hill said. She credited her parents for laying the foundation of her career, saying they "loved on me, poured into me and protected me."

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Recognizing that not everyone was blessed with the same care, Hill said her music has always been driven by a desire to extend that same love outward. "I do this because I love y'all,” she told the audience. “I do this because I want you to have everything that I experienced."

Lauryn Hill Delivers Emotional Call For Unity

Speaking directly to younger artists and creators in the room, Hill urged them not to diminish their gifts. "Someone else's gifting might be fashion. Might be hair. Might be consoling someone. It might be this microphone," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

"Somebody out there needs your gift." She encouraged the crowd to embrace what makes them distinct rather than conform. "We don't have to sound the same. We don't have to look the same."

Hill also highlighted her life beyond music, noting that she is both an artist and a mother of six. She gave a special acknowledgment to her son John, who she said gave her his blessing to attend the ceremony on his 23rd birthday. John then walked onto the stage to embrace her, drawing a warm response from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

From Amateur Night at the Apollo to our Living Legend Icon recipient 🙌🏾



Ms. Lauryn Hill's career has been one for the books, but tell us, which moment is your favorite?



Watch @mslaurynhill receive the Living Legend Icon Award at the #BETAwards, June 28 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/DlmAK0MPeI — BET (@BET) June 18, 2026

Hill’s six children are Zion (28), Selah (27), John (23), Joshua (24), Sara (18), and Micah (14).

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond celebrating uniqueness, the artist emphasized her quiet dedication to the collective struggle, stating that her pursuit of musical excellence is driven by a desire to fight for her community, her ancestors, and her fans.

Although she has never released a studio album since her debut, she expressed her gratitude for the audience’s enduring love of her music, stating that she felt a calling to manifest those dreams through song before urging the crowd to continue uplifting and celebrating one another.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I made The Miseducation [of Lauryn Hill], I was inspired by you," the icon revealed, explaining how her groundbreaking debut album was born from a vision of Black beauty and potential.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you all the legends and all the greats who paved the road for all of us. Let's celebrate each other. Let's honor each other. Let's respect each other. If nobody else shows us respect, let's respect each other. If nobody else loves us, let's love on each other. And you know what's gonna happen? They gonna start loving us. Yeah. They already do, first of all. But we're gonna show them how we wanna be loved.”