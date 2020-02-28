We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: ABC

Nicholas McGuffin Spent Nearly a Decade in Prison Before DNA Evidence Freed Him

The 2000 murder of high school freshman Leah Freeman rocked the small town of Coquille, Ore. Police officers and Coquille residents alike were eager to figure out who had taken Freeman's life, but with minimal evidence, making an arrest proved to be difficult.

Nine years after Freeman was murdered, her boyfriend Nicholas McGuffin was arrested. The two had a public argument shortly before she died, and many suspected that his anger turned violent. 

Because Coquille citizens were so desperate for the murder of one of their own to be solved, some key pieces of evidence were overlooked in favor of fitting McGuffin in as the killer.

DNA evidence ultimately shook the case up after McGuffin went on trial, and the case became even more complicated decades after Freeman's murder.