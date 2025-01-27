He's Friends With Elon Musk, But Lex Fridman's Net Worth Is in a Different Category Lex Fridman occasionally receives criticism for interviewing anti-intellectuals, but his overall approach aims to be balanced. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 27 2025, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / Lex Fridman

In the world of podcast hosts and influencers, everyone has something to say. You can start a podcast about anything, whether you're an expert or not. But a few podcasters out there come with an impressive list of qualifications that make them the perfect expert to talk about their chosen area. A good example of this type of podcast host would be Lex Fridman.

The occasionally controversial tech and science podcaster has had a variety of guests on his show, from Donald Trump and Kanye West to noted scientists and field experts. But how much money does he have? Lex may be buddies with Elon Musk, but they don't share a tax bracket. Here's what we know about the podcaster's net worth.

Here's what we know about Lex Fridman's net worth.

Lex was born to a Jewish family on Aug. 15, 1983, in the Soviet Union in an area that now belongs to Tajikistan. He grew up in Moscow, the son of a plasma physicist and university professor. Shortly after he turned 11, the Soviet Union collapsed and Lex's family moved to Chicago to escape the aftermath.

Lex Fridman Computer scientist, Podcast host, Writer Net worth: $8 million Lex Fridman is a computer scientist and tech expert who interviews a variety of experts and celebrities on his podcast. Birthdate: Aug. 15, 1983 Birthplace: Chkalovsk, Soviet Union (now Buston, Tajikistan)

Lex graduated from high school in Naperville, Illinois. He attended Drexel University, achieving a B.S. and then an M.S. in computer science. From there, he earned his Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering. He has worked for Google, MIT, and as a Tesla tester, before striking it big as a podcast host. His net worth is estimated at around $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lex dives into controversy with both feet.

With so many science accolades and such a promising career, why is Lex such a controversial figure? The truth of the matter is, he's only occasionally controversial. For most of his guests, Lex speaks to experts, scientists, and people who are accomplished in their fields but not overly problematic.

But then he interviews the Donald Trumps and Kanye Wests, sparking controversy simply by proximity to the headline-making chaos that follows them. While Lex is a soft-spoken person who appears to take a neutral approach when speaking with guests, he has been the recipient of criticism for hosting people that some consider anti-intellectual and problematic.

In 2025, Lex sparked controversy again. First, he interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Then, he raised eyebrows everywhere by declaring that he had plans to interview Zelenskyy's bitter enemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast, Lex explained, "There's probably a lot to say about this war. I should say that I interviewed Volodymyr Zelensky, and I will be traveling to Russia to interview Vladimir Putin, and I'm aware of the risks; I accept the risks, and the goal of the mission is just to push for peace."