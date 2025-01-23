What Are the Political Views of 'Huberman Lab' Host Dr. Andrew Huberman? After promoting Elon Musk and other pro-Trump figures, Andrew seemed surprised to find science take a hit through Trump's early EOs. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 23 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Andrew Huberman

On the internet, there are a number of scientists who speak to people in a language that makes their specialty understandable. Neil DeGrasse Tyson explains space, Bill Nye breaks down laboratory experiments, Emily Calandrelli explains engineering and physical science, and of course, Andrew Huberman explains neuroscience and human health. Never heard of him? You probably have, you just don't realize it. Dr. Andrew Huberman runs a YouTube channel and a podcast known as Huberman Lab.

He is also a professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford University. In his podcast, he explains the way the human mind works as it coincides with the body, and how he believes people can achieve their best physical health and mental health potentials. In 2024, he seemed to be promoting right-wing billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and others who align with Republican President Donald Trump. So that prompted people to wonder: What are Andrew Huberman's political views? It's not a particularly easy question to answer, and here's why.

What are Andrew Huberman's political views? That's a difficult question to answer.

The first reason that it's a difficult question to answer is because Andrew simply avoids openly discussing his political beliefs. When pressed about them, he often defers and refuses to outright answer the question. So we don't know what ideologies he espouses on the political spectrum, exactly.

However, there may be some clues peppered throughout his behavior online. For instance, in 2024 Andrew shared a few videos on X (formerly Twitter) that were shared or made by Elon Musk. He has also appeared on right-wing commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan's podcast, as well as interviewing right-wing self-improvement coach and Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson. Yet that may not inform his political beliefs entirely.

For instance, in January 2025 Andrew posted his surprise and dismay at learning that an executive order by newly-reinstated President Trump would be freezing health-centric university grants and research review boards. This may suggest that this is not something he was politically primed to expect. But that's all speculation. Digging into the things he says and the theories he promotes, Andrew's ideology does seem to learn more toward Conservatives, but for now, any rumor of his political views remains just that: a rumor.

Andrew's fame came from his desire to explain things to people.

For all the mystery around his political beliefs, Andrew has become somewhat of a science celebrity, with nearly 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube alone. So why is he so popular?

An article from Time Magazine explains that Andrew's colleague, David Berson, a neuroscientist at Brown University, calls him "kind of a rock star in our field." In the same article, the editor describes Andrew as, "intense," adding that they perceive that "his definition of fun is likely different from the average person’s."

But is it intensity and a unique approach to fun that makes him popular? That could certainly contribute. However, it seems likely that a big part of Andrew's fame is his willingness to describe complex neurobiological concepts to the layman and do so in terms that help them feel smart, rather than condescended to.