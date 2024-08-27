Home > Entertainment > Music How Much Is Liam Gallagher Worth Prior to the Highly Anticipated Oasis Reunion Tour? The Oasis reunion tour will certainly rake in the big bucks. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 27 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

It's finally happening. 15 years — almost to the day — after the fateful backstage breakup between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis that left fans reeling, it has been announced that they will be embarking on a reunion tour. With news of this highly anticipated reconciliation making the rounds, fans are wondering what exactly led them to make this decision.

Article continues below advertisement

While many agree that the two brothers likely just made amends behind the scenes, others think it may be more of a financially driven reunion. So, how much are Liam and Noel Gallagher worth as of today?

Source: Getty images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Liam Gallagher's net worth today?

Aside from the huge payday that both brothers are reportedly set to receive following their reunion tour, it seems they have done well for themselves in the decade and a half since their disbandment. As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth shares that Noel Gallagher's whopping net worth sits around $70 million, while his brother, Liam, is worth around $6 million.

Liam Gallagher Musician Net worth: $6 million Liam Gallagher is an English musician best known for his work in the band Oasis. After the group's disbandment in 2009, though, he embarked on a successful solo career. Birthdate: Sept. 21, 1972 Birthplace: Manchester, England Birth name: William John Paul Gallagher Father: Thomas Gallagher Mother: Peggy Gallagher

Article continues below advertisement

The discrepancy between the brothers' net worths can be chalked up to a few factors — primarily the fact that, of the two, Noel was the main songwriter and therefore receives the most royalties from their music, even today. Liam also has a penchant for partying and allegedly spends his money a bit more loosely.

Prior to the announcement of Oasis's reunion, it was reported that Liam told several fans that he was ready to make a comeback — and even willing to do so for free. However, that seemingly wasn't enough to sway brother Noel, who apparently rejected his pleas multiple times.