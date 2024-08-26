Home > Entertainment > Music Is an Oasis Reunion on the Horizon? Fans Speculate After Cryptic Social Media Tease Oasis appears to be making a big comeback and fans are gushing with excitement. By D.M. Published Aug. 26 2024, 6:40 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The music world is buzzing with speculation that the iconic British rock band Oasis may be on the verge of reuniting. The group, known for hits like "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," and "Champagne Supernova," has maintained a massive global fan base despite disbanding in 2009. Rumors of a reunion have circulated for years, but recent developments have fans more hopeful than ever. Oasis was formed in 1991, when Liam Gallagher joined a local band called The Rain, which included Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll.

Soon after, Liam's older brother, Noel, brought a collection of songs that laid the foundation for Oasis's early success. Despite years of successful touring, and a lot of drama, the band eventually broke up. At the heart of Oasis's breakup were the tumultuous relationship and frequent clashes between Noel and Liam. Their public spats often made headlines, with tensions escalating to the point where Noel walked away from the band, leading to its dissolution. And while their relationship was on ice for years, social media activity suggest that the ice may be thawing between the two.

Source: X/@oasis Something is happening on Aug. 27 ...

Is Oasis getting back together? The band appears to be gearing up for a big comeback!

Since their split in 2009, Oasis fans have been eagerly awaiting a reunion. Now, speculation is running high after a clip was posted to the band’s official X account on Aug. 25, 2024. The message, written in Oasis' signature font, simply read "27.08.24" followed by "8 a.m." Fans quickly noticed the video and began sharing theories about a possible reconciliation. Some believe Noel and Liam Gallagher are reuniting for an Oasis tour, while others think they might come together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe.

“The greatest band of all time back together,” one fan tweeted. While another wrote, “Omg it’s actually happening just hope will be able to get tickets. Will be like reliving my adolescence.” And while the band hasn't officially revealed their plans, fans are hopeful that the Aug. 27 announcement will be a tour.

Why did Oasis break up in 2009?

In 2009, after years of internal strife, Oasis finally disbanded. The brothers, who were at odds for years, got into a heated altercation moments before they were set to take the stage at Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

“The incident in Paris, that was just the straw that broke the camel's back, really,” Noel told The Independent. He added, “And the driver pulled off and that was it. I didn't feel a sense of relief because I knew there was a s---storm coming. And there was going to be a lot of nonsense talked about it.” Noel’s departure effectively ended Oasis, though the band members went on to pursue other musical projects.