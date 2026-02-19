Lil Poppa's Death at Just 25 Years Old Has Some People Wondering How He Died Lil Poppa was confirmed dead by a Fulton County medical examiner. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 19 2026, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lilpoppa

Following news that Lil Poppa, a popular rapper whose real name was Janarious Wheeler, has died at just 25 years old, many of his fans were heartbroken. Although he was at the beginning of a budding career, Lil Poppa had already built a dedicated following.

News of his death was first reported by TMZ, and now, many want to better understand exactly what happened to him. The news of his death was a surprise for many. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

What was rapper Lil Poppa's cause of death?

The Fulton County Medical Examiner in Georgia confirmed Wheeler’s death on Feb. 18 at around 11:20 a.m. local time, but they did not disclose a cause of death. Instead, they said that the cause of death was currently under investigation, which means that we might know more in the coming days about exactly what happened to Lil Poppa. In the meantime, fans will have to deal with not knowing for sure.

Lil Poppa released new music just days before his death.

The news of Lil Poppa's death was shocking not just because of how young he is, but also because he released a new single just days before his death. "Out of Town Bae" was released on Feb. 13 and was a follow-up to his August album "Against Normal Again." Lil Poppa signed with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group in 2022 and has released several hits for the label in the years since, including "Love & War," "Mind Over Matter," and "HAPPY TEARS."

There is already speculation online that Lil Poppa died by suicide, but that has yet to be confirmed by Fulton County or any official reporting. Even as the rumor circulates, though, some fans are mourning the loss of a musician they loved, who expressed a lot of the pain he seemed to feel through his music.

this one really hurt me cuz i really cared about lil poppa. Most of us in Jacksonville knew him since he was a kid. And we all wanted him to win and he was. Cuz once the drill music died done he was the only one left standing. And he deserved it cuz He was really who all these… pic.twitter.com/grFnML1CZf — lil duval (@lilduval) February 18, 2026 Source: X/@lilduval

"I didn't get why people cried over celebrity deaths. Now I do. I get it. The first video I saw this morning about Lil Poppa I just cried. He expressed his pain so well through his music. He carried a lot of people through a lot of hard times, but the rescuer couldn’t be saved," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"This one really hurt me cuz i really cared about Lil Poppa. Most of us in Jacksonville knew him since he was a kid," fellow Florida rapper Lil Duval added. "And we all wanted him to win, and he was. Cuz once the drill music died down, he was the only one left standing. And he deserved it cuz He was really who all these other YN rappers wanted to be in Jacksonville. Even his enemies was his fans first."