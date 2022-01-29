98-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Lily Ebert Is Sharing Her Story Through TikTok

Lily Ebert and her 18-year-old great-grandson, Dov Forman, who both live in London, are collectively sharing the former’s story as a Holocaust survivor.

“I said to my great-grandmother, ‘If they can go viral for dancing, why can’t we go viral for sharing these really important messages?’” Dov told CBS in an interview.

Back in 2020, they started her account ( @lilyebert) and have garnered more than one million followers and more than 23 million likes on the platform.