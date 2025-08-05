Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures Debut Trailer for ‘Do Not Enter,’ Adapted From Morrell’s ‘Creepers’ What begins as a thrill-seeking mission becomes a fight for survival against a rival group and a paranormal force lurking in the shadows. By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 5 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Lionsgate

Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures have debuted the first trailer for Do Not Enter, a supernatural horror film based on David Morrell’s Creepers. The trailer introduces a group of young urban explorers who venture into a long-abandoned hotel, chasing a gangster’s lost fortune—and triggering a terrifying chain of events.

What begins as a thrill-seeking mission becomes a fight for survival against a rival group and a paranormal force lurking in the shadows. The film is helmed by Marc Klasfeld, a celebrated music video director making his feature film debut. “The passion I have found to make Do Not Enter all it can be is extraordinary,” Klasfeld said in a statement. “I honestly can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store.”

Source: Lionsgate

Stephen Susco handles the script, with Jordan Schur producing. Schur called the film’s development “a journey,” noting, “We have arrived at our destination with a powerful script adapted from a timeless book and a gifted director leading the charge.”

The cast includes: Adeline Rudolph as Diane (Sabrina, Mortal Kombat)

as Diane (Sabrina, Mortal Kombat) Nicholas Hamilton as Tod (It, GEN V)

as Tod (It, GEN V) Francesca Reale as Cora (Stranger Things)

as Cora (Stranger Things) Jake Manley as Rick (The Order)

as Rick (The Order) Laurence O’Fuarain as Frank (The Witcher: Blood Origin)

as Frank (The Witcher: Blood Origin) Kai Caster as JD (Yellowstone)

as JD (Yellowstone) Javier Botet as Pale Creature (Insidious, The Conjuring

as Pale Creature (Insidious, The Conjuring Brennan Keel Cook as Mack (The Pale Blue Eye)

Set to an escalating score, the trailer captures the claustrophobic fear and sudden violence of what lies inside the decaying hotel. “We could not ask for a better partner than Lionsgate,” Schur said.