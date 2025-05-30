Hey, Listen! It's Time for the Live-Action 'Legend of Zelda' Cast to Take Up the Sword "She's definitely 'biblically-accurate Zelda'" By Ivy Griffith Published May 30 2025, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

Taking a video game from console to the big screen is a challenge no matter who you are. Especially when that game franchise has a rabid fan base who has analyzed every detail of every single game and is quick to call any adaptations out for inconsistencies or failure to translate. Which may be every game series, to be fair.

Article continues below advertisement

But it's especially true with fans of the Legend of Zelda series, which has been one of the world's favorite game franchises since it first came out in 1986 (yes, 1986) on the NES console. Now that the series is getting a live-action movie, people are skeptical of many things, including casting and story adaptability. Here's what we know about the live-action Zelda cast so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the live-action 'Legend of Zelda' movie cast.

In Spring 2025, it was announced that Legend of Zelda was getting a release date for the long-anticipated live-action movie fans have been craving for decades. According to IGN, the movie will be released on March 26, 2027. The movie, brought to life by creator Shigeru Miyamoto, has been rumored since 2023, and fans have been divided since the start.

So what do we know about the cast and its thus-far controversial future? We don't actually have a confirmed cast yet, as they are keeping details about the movie close to the chest for now. But a few rumors have been kicked around, according to Newsweek, including the possibility of either Percy Jackson actor Walter Scobell or Spider-Man actor Tom Holland taking the role of the hero, Link.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Top Left to Right: Walker Scobell, Tom Holland, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson; Bottom left to right: Emma Myers, Hunter Schafer

Fan rumors have promoted the idea of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson taking on the role of antagonist Ganon, but for now, that seems to be purely fan "dream cast" material. For the role of Princess Zelda, two names seem to take center stage: Minecraft Movie actor Emma Myers and Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer. While both would make fantastic Zeldas, the possibility of Hunter taking on the role has stirred up a hornet's nest among some fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are divided over casting rumors.

Hunter, who made her breakout role as Jules Vaughn in Euphoria, is a transgender woman who is outspoken about her concern over transgender rights, especially in the current political climate (via Newsweek).

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, some fans have expressed disdain for her potential casting as Zelda, trotting out tired transphobic lines and defenses. The rest of the fandom, meanwhile, is excited about the possibility of Hunter tackling the role of the mystical Princess.

On TikTok, one fan wrote, "Hunter Schafer is the ONLY correct answer for Zelda." Another mused, "Hunter Schafer is perfect for the role. I'd watch if they cast Hunter," while another added that Hunter is "biblically-accurate Zelda."

Article continues below advertisement