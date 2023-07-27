Home > Gaming > Nintendo 'Zelda: Oracle of Ages' and 'Oracle of Seasons' Are Now On Switch — and Playing Both Unlocks Tons of Secrets There are tons of secrets hidden within 'The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages' and 'Oracle of Seasons.' Here’s a look at how to find them. By Jon Bitner Jul. 27 2023, Published 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

Nintendo recently added The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons to its catalog of classic games for Nintendo Switch Online members. These faithful ports allow you to dive into the old-school, top-down action without any restrictions — and they also make use of the intriguing Linked Games Secret functionality found in the originals. Interested in finding all the secrets in Oracle of Ages? Then here’s a look at everything you need to know.

How to unlock 'Zelda: Oracle of Ages' secrets.

If you want to unlock secrets in Zelda: Oracle of Ages, you’ll first need to beat Zelda: Oracle of Seasons. Conversely, you can beat Oracle of Ages, then dive into Oracle of Seasons to find secrets in that game. It’s a unique system, and one that’s known simply as Linked Game Secrets. Here’s how it works:

Download both games to your Nintendo Switch.

Launch one of them (for example, Oracle of Seasons), and play through the entire game.

After beating the game, you’ll be given a password that can be used in the other game (in this example, the code can be used in Oracle of Ages).

This allows the two games to interact with each other, unlocking unique items, generating new dialogue for NPCs, and building on story elements that would otherwise be missed.

Unfortunately, there’s no master list of passwords that work for all Linked Game Secrets. Instead, your passwords will vary from one game to the next. That means you’ll need to put in the legwork to finish one of the games if you’re looking to pick up passwords and unlock secrets. However, here’s a look at a few of the Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons secrets you can expect to find when playing a Linked Game.

Secret to Holodrum + Labrynna: This is the first password you unlock upon completing one of the two games. Use it in the other game to start a Linked Game and discover tons of secrets.

This is the first password you unlock upon completing one of the two games. Use it in the other game to start a Linked Game and discover tons of secrets. Hero’s Secret: After beating a Linked Game, you’ll unlock a code for the Hero’s Secret. Use this to start another new game with a bunch of unique gameplay tweaks, such as starting with four hearts and the ability to transfer rings from previous playthroughs.

Ring Secret: Using this password will let you transfer Magic Rings between save files.

Using this password will let you transfer Magic Rings between save files. Other Linked Game Secrets: There are plenty of other secrets to discover between the two games. Unlocking and using these codes at the right time can grant you powerful items like the Mirror Shield, Bombchus, and Biggoron’s Sword.

