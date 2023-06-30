Distractify
These Tips Will Help You Defeat All Frox in 'Tears of the Kingdom'

Frox are one of the new bosses introduced in 'Tears of the Kingdom.' Here's how to defeat the frog-like Depths creature and where to find them all.

The long-awaited Tears of the Kingdom added so much to the original Breath of Wild map, expanding the map's original size with the addition of the Sky Islands and the Depths.

Among the Depths, there are also a few new boss monsters to face off against, including the Frox. Though there are smaller versions of this monster scattered around the dreary underground, the bigger Frox are bosses dropping a lot of loot you'll want to get. Here are all of the Frox locations in TotK and how to beat them.

How to beat a Frox in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

Similar to the Hinox, you'll want to stun a Frox to deal the most damage to it. This can be done by shooting arrows into its eye when open, forcing it to collapse on the ground. Frox are also an excellent source of Zonaite, as there are often ores of it on its back. To deal optimal damage, you can climb onto it while it's stunned and use a hammer to break apart these ore deposits. Not only will you come back with a lot of Zonaite, but you'll take down the ferocious Depths boss.

Link about to fight a Frox in the Depths in 'Tears of the Kingdom'
Source: Nintendo
The Frox also has the ability to suck you up in a big gulp; if you find yourself being sucked into its maw, you can shoot a bomb arrow into its mouth to save yourself. This will, of course, also deal damage, though since Bomb Flowers aren't easy to come by, you may want to save them as much as possible.

All Frox locations explained.

Once defeated, a Frox will drop Frox Fang (with different variations for the different Frox colors), Frox Fingernails, and Frox Guts. All of these can be used in different ways, whether you want to use them to cook elixirs or attach to a weapon to increase its damage.

The listed locations are the closest point of interest to the Frox, meaning you'll have to go to the exact coordinates listed if you want to find it. That said, these points of interest are a good place to start, and if you're trying to farm Frox item drops, then you can start at one point of interest and try to find all of the Frox listed near it.

Frox LocationCoordinates
Granajh Canyon Mine-0380, -3195, -0466
Great Abandoned Central Mine-0874, -2872, -0515
South Lomei Depths Labyrinth-2436, -3170, 0475
South Lomei Depths Labyrinth-2739, -3334, -0441
South Lomei Depths Labyrinth-1905, -2684, -0589
Abandoned Gerudo Mine-3397, -32,62, -0468
Abandoned Kara Kara Mine-2203, -1964, -0583
Great Abandoned Central Mine-0776, -1056, -0470
Great Abandoned Central Mine-0285, -1800, -0461
Plains Bargainer Statue0208, -0876, -0477
Giant's Grove-0585, 0243, -0463
Minshi Grove2083, 1725, -0752

Blue-White Frox LocationCoordinates
Ancient Observation Deck2108, -3557, -0448
Abandoned Kara Kara Mine-3646, -1535, -0803
Abandoned Kara Kara Mine-4713, -1283, -0939
Cuho Canyon Mine-3722, 0974, -0551
Cuho Canyon Mine-3861, 0562, -0573
Plains Bargainer Statue1072, -0091, -0465
Apapes Lightroot0224, 0917, -0472
Hyrule Castle0730, 0838, -0465
Abandoned Hebra Mine-2252, 1962, -0713
Cliff Bargainer Statue-1809, 2425, -0676
North Lomei Depths Labyrinth-1744, 3656, -0677
Corvash Canyon Mine-3199, 2642, -0887
Sherfin's Lavafalls-4421, 2688, -0666
Obsidian Frox in 'Tears of the Kingdom'
Source: Nintendo

Obsidian Frox LocationCoordinates
Floria Canyon Mine0765, -3372, -0476
Abandoned Kara Kara Mine-3039, -2732, -0463
Abandoned Gerudo Mine-4104, -2620, -0491
Abandoned Gerudo Mine-4676, -3481, -0467
Abandoned Hebra Mine-2258, 0413, -0549
Giant's Grove-1652, -0395, -0498
Lindor Canyon Mine-1301, 0974, -0541
Cliff Bargainer Statue-0862, 1757, -0545
Cliff Bargainer Statue-0931, 2833, -0619
Gleeok Den-0165, 2895, -0616
Gleeok Den0513, 3444, -0592
Rist Mine4003, 2167, -0469
Ploymus Canyon Mine4122, 1026, -0684
Abandoned Lanayru Mine2507, 0819, -0500
Abandoned Lanayru Mine3000, -0787, -0513
