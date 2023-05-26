Distractify
Lightroots Help Illuminate the Depths — All Locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom'

Lightroots are essential for exploring the Depths in 'Tears of the Kingdom,' illuminating various locations across the sprawling underground area.

May 26 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Aside from exploring the archipelago of isles overhead Hyrule, players can also scour a new subterranean region called the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom. This underground area is as enormous as the kingdom above but shrouded in thick darkness.

Fortunately, players will discover Lightroots that permanently illuminate sections of the Depths once activated, becoming an essential boon for seeing what's nearby.

If you're trying to find them, here's a list of all Lightroot locations and how many are in Tears of the Kingdom.

How many Lightroots are there in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?

There are 120 Lightroots within the Depths, matching the number of shrines on Hyrule's surface and sky islands.

Luckily, all Lightroots are directly under shrines, which will help you explore the vast darkness more efficiently or vice versa when uncovering shrines.

'Tears of the Kingdom' Image of the Hyrule castle being pushed into the skies.
Source: Nintendo

Hyrule castle getting pushed into the sky in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

All Lightroot locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom':

Below is a list of every Lightroot location in Tears of the Kingdom separated by region:

Central Hyrule

LightrootLocation
Apapes0221, 1084, -0474
Camobatures-0178, 1169, -0515
Gadohsi-0878, 0423, -0497
Iayusus-0785, -0433, -0469
Kawakanis-1415, 0756, -0538
Kogoir-1442, -1616, -0538
Koradat-1079, -2180, -0562
Mu-ustust-1423, -1351, -0517
Netamnet-0595, 1549, -0599
Netinet-0073, -1115, -0471
Nihcayam -0705, -0867, -0481
Nisoij-0240, -0372, -0478
Nogukoyk-0708, -1551, -0517
Nojoj1202, 0330, -0574
Nuzimak-0178, -1559, -0473
Oyimay0333, 0469, -0479
Sinonoyk-0204, 0450, -0472
Stakijat0343, -1008, -0468
Zi-Ner0758, 0824, -0531
Akkala Sea

Kawisar4659, 3249, -0454
Kuhsagi4654, 3732, -0400

Akkala Highlands

Agihi-ichcoj3811, 1219, -0536
Akinatanis3842, 2302, -0488
Kawikatisar4166, 1321, -0673
Kimimeg4512, 2155, -0453
Niuzimod3302, 1442, -0790
Sisinatag4497, 0827, -0535

Deep Akkala

Sikutamak3227, 3436, -0431
Ui-ihcoj4346, 2877, -0608

Death Mountain

Mustis2371, 2594, -0949

Eldin Mountains

Katenim0394, 3483, -0594
Kayam1269, 3733, -0553
Uukukis0697, 2792, -0671
East Necluda

Kimimadena4234, -2176, -0521
Kimnaz3469, -2181, -0594
Kisihayam3728, -2059, -0665
Kotimab3095, -3209, -0624
Mimufis2827, -3261, -0527
Sijotu1218, -2543, -0612

Eldin Canyon

Anonisik 3568, 1246, -0600
Cugukaram1763, 2510, -0719
Gedihcayam3060, 1825, -0662
Katijabis2400, 3276, -0844
Katoij1835, 3181, -0838
Kawamit1799, 1640, -0749
Kisomom2961, 2758, -0963
Misisi1842, 2843, -0838
Nipahsom2679, 1903, -0688
Tayamik2864, 3639, -0685

Faron Grasslands

Kohsustu0670, -3559, -0484
Muokuij0867, -2276, -0556
Nikohsi-0564, -3524, -0574

Lake Hylia

Amo-ne0102, -2518, -0414

Gerudo Desert

Amakawis-2439, -3343, -0465
Gataharak-3728, -3624, -0494
Gonatoyrim-4681, -3086, -0503
Gonatoyros-3882, -2963, -0434
Kasari-4158, -3826, -0478
Mihcihc-3211, -3005, -0470
Rasinaduk-4168, -2412, -0487
Tatayam-3291, -2511, -0475

Gerudo Highlands

Jadukakar-2037, -1852, -0504
Kawatik-1531, -2928, -0731
Kawiraus-2525, -1769, -0713
Kimakarut-2656, -2237, -0488
Mustuto-4469, -0672, -0949
Sisustom-1795, -3497, -0477
Stamayam-4638, -1512, -0890
Umamustor-3406, -1368, -0779
'Tears of the Kingdom' Link standing the middle of an activated Lightroot.
Source: Nintendo

Link standing the middle of an activated Lightroot in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

Hyrule Ridge

Muzasu-2138, -0874, -0542
Nabahi-ikat-1829, 1196, -0723
Napanos-1921, -0359, -0635
Sikurukam-2846, 0630, -0621
Tikanur-2529, 1170, -0623

Great Hyrule Forest

Eknupup0622, 2211, -0611
Nikakik-0396, 2729, -0725
Ramobnukas0166, 2321, -0625
Rikonasum0406, 2134, -0592
Sijnin0355, 1892, -0625
Uihcoke1063, 1281, -0495
Uoyoyuik-1110, 2087, -0554

Hebra Mountains

Ikatoayam-0849, 3534, -0636
Kato-4389, 3713, -0702
Mu-ufatar-2998, 3100, -1006
Muihcoro-1637, 2642, -0685
Muotue-3507, 3569, -0826
Narusis-2558, 3354, -0690
Nupisoyuat-4537, 2879, -0707
So-oaw-4057, 1989, -0674
U-nazohso-1403, 3678, -0712
Worihas-3353, 2385, -0802
Lanayru Great Spring

A-nehi3785, 0578, -0926
Arusakam1739, -1057, -0610
Kawagom3295, 0421, -0749
Kegopa3887, -0215, -0608
Kuzimoy4414, -0613, -0513
Migo-o2755, -1088, -0549
Takaruk2359, -0506, -0589
Uinoj2918, 0508, -0795

Lanayru Wetlands

Korakut0915, -0250, -0481
Korom1180, -0778, -0500
Sekioam2276, 0148, -0501
Uasnoj1742, 0018, -0459

Mount Lanayru

Siakij4267, -1672, -0628
Uogoj3345, -1185, -0610
Usukaz3526, -1482, -0612
'Tears of the Kingdom' Zelda holding a damaged Master Sword.
Source: Nintendo

Princess Zelda holding a damaged Master Sword in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

Tabantha Frontier

Aduon-2317, 2200, -0781
Kataki-3951, 1139, -0551
Kawakarut-3485, -0214, -0516
Kawumoro-3077, 1615, -0687
Koro-nui-3538, 0851, -0576
Sasag-4154, 0097, -0489
Sikatag-3652, 1806, -0417
Yisuayam-1167, 2602, -0350

Necluda Sea

Ni-iraram4630, -3711, -0506

West Necluda

Busus0345, -2053, -0471
Sohse1563, -1943, -0464
U-u-ujoj1514, 3577, -0529
Uisihcoj0918, -1900, -0461
Yikot2303, -2378, -0617

For each new Lightroot or shrine you come across, you can dip back and forth between the Depths and Hyrule as you please, slowly opening up the world and overcoming environmental challenges.

Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

