Lightroots Help Illuminate the Depths — All Locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom'

Aside from exploring the archipelago of isles overhead Hyrule, players can also scour a new subterranean region called the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom. This underground area is as enormous as the kingdom above but shrouded in thick darkness.
Fortunately, players will discover Lightroots that permanently illuminate sections of the Depths once activated, becoming an essential boon for seeing what's nearby.
If you're trying to find them, here's a list of all Lightroot locations and how many are in Tears of the Kingdom.
How many Lightroots are there in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?
There are 120 Lightroots within the Depths, matching the number of shrines on Hyrule's surface and sky islands.
Luckily, all Lightroots are directly under shrines, which will help you explore the vast darkness more efficiently or vice versa when uncovering shrines.
All Lightroot locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom':
Below is a list of every Lightroot location in Tears of the Kingdom separated by region:
Central Hyrule
Lightroot
Location
Apapes
0221, 1084, -0474
Camobatures
-0178, 1169, -0515
Gadohsi
-0878, 0423, -0497
Iayusus
-0785, -0433, -0469
Kawakanis
-1415, 0756, -0538
Kogoir
-1442, -1616, -0538
Koradat
-1079, -2180, -0562
Mu-ustust
-1423, -1351, -0517
Netamnet
-0595, 1549, -0599
Netinet
-0073, -1115, -0471
Nihcayam
-0705, -0867, -0481
Nisoij
-0240, -0372, -0478
Nogukoyk
-0708, -1551, -0517
Nojoj
1202, 0330, -0574
Nuzimak
-0178, -1559, -0473
Oyimay
0333, 0469, -0479
Sinonoyk
-0204, 0450, -0472
Stakijat
0343, -1008, -0468
Zi-Ner
0758, 0824, -0531
Akkala Sea
Kawisar
4659, 3249, -0454
Kuhsagi
4654, 3732, -0400
Akkala Highlands
Agihi-ichcoj
3811, 1219, -0536
Akinatanis
3842, 2302, -0488
Kawikatisar
4166, 1321, -0673
Kimimeg
4512, 2155, -0453
Niuzimod
3302, 1442, -0790
Sisinatag
4497, 0827, -0535
Deep Akkala
Sikutamak
3227, 3436, -0431
Ui-ihcoj
4346, 2877, -0608
Death Mountain
Mustis
2371, 2594, -0949
Eldin Mountains
Katenim
0394, 3483, -0594
Kayam
1269, 3733, -0553
Uukukis
0697, 2792, -0671
East Necluda
Kimimadena
4234, -2176, -0521
Kimnaz
3469, -2181, -0594
Kisihayam
3728, -2059, -0665
Kotimab
3095, -3209, -0624
Mimufis
2827, -3261, -0527
Sijotu
1218, -2543, -0612
Eldin Canyon
Anonisik
3568, 1246, -0600
Cugukaram
1763, 2510, -0719
Gedihcayam
3060, 1825, -0662
Katijabis
2400, 3276, -0844
Katoij
1835, 3181, -0838
Kawamit
1799, 1640, -0749
Kisomom
2961, 2758, -0963
Misisi
1842, 2843, -0838
Nipahsom
2679, 1903, -0688
Tayamik
2864, 3639, -0685
Faron Grasslands
Kohsustu
0670, -3559, -0484
Muokuij
0867, -2276, -0556
Nikohsi
-0564, -3524, -0574
Lake Hylia
Amo-ne
0102, -2518, -0414
Gerudo Desert
Amakawis
-2439, -3343, -0465
Gataharak
-3728, -3624, -0494
Gonatoyrim
-4681, -3086, -0503
Gonatoyros
-3882, -2963, -0434
Kasari
-4158, -3826, -0478
Mihcihc
-3211, -3005, -0470
Rasinaduk
-4168, -2412, -0487
Tatayam
-3291, -2511, -0475
Gerudo Highlands
Jadukakar
-2037, -1852, -0504
Kawatik
-1531, -2928, -0731
Kawiraus
-2525, -1769, -0713
Kimakarut
-2656, -2237, -0488
Mustuto
-4469, -0672, -0949
Sisustom
-1795, -3497, -0477
Stamayam
-4638, -1512, -0890
Umamustor
-3406, -1368, -0779
Hyrule Ridge
Muzasu
-2138, -0874, -0542
Nabahi-ikat
-1829, 1196, -0723
Napanos
-1921, -0359, -0635
Sikurukam
-2846, 0630, -0621
Tikanur
-2529, 1170, -0623
Great Hyrule Forest
Eknupup
0622, 2211, -0611
Nikakik
-0396, 2729, -0725
Ramobnukas
0166, 2321, -0625
Rikonasum
0406, 2134, -0592
Sijnin
0355, 1892, -0625
Uihcoke
1063, 1281, -0495
Uoyoyuik
-1110, 2087, -0554
Hebra Mountains
Ikatoayam
-0849, 3534, -0636
Kato
-4389, 3713, -0702
Mu-ufatar
-2998, 3100, -1006
Muihcoro
-1637, 2642, -0685
Muotue
-3507, 3569, -0826
Narusis
-2558, 3354, -0690
Nupisoyuat
-4537, 2879, -0707
So-oaw
-4057, 1989, -0674
U-nazohso
-1403, 3678, -0712
Worihas
-3353, 2385, -0802
Lanayru Great Spring
A-nehi
3785, 0578, -0926
Arusakam
1739, -1057, -0610
Kawagom
3295, 0421, -0749
Kegopa
3887, -0215, -0608
Kuzimoy
4414, -0613, -0513
Migo-o
2755, -1088, -0549
Takaruk
2359, -0506, -0589
Uinoj
2918, 0508, -0795
Lanayru Wetlands
Korakut
0915, -0250, -0481
Korom
1180, -0778, -0500
Sekioam
2276, 0148, -0501
Uasnoj
1742, 0018, -0459
Mount Lanayru
Siakij
4267, -1672, -0628
Uogoj
3345, -1185, -0610
Usukaz
3526, -1482, -0612
Tabantha Frontier
Aduon
-2317, 2200, -0781
Kataki
-3951, 1139, -0551
Kawakarut
-3485, -0214, -0516
Kawumoro
-3077, 1615, -0687
Koro-nui
-3538, 0851, -0576
Sasag
-4154, 0097, -0489
Sikatag
-3652, 1806, -0417
Yisuayam
-1167, 2602, -0350
Necluda Sea
Ni-iraram
4630, -3711, -0506
West Necluda
Busus
0345, -2053, -0471
Sohse
1563, -1943, -0464
U-u-ujoj
1514, 3577, -0529
Uisihcoj
0918, -1900, -0461
Yikot
2303, -2378, -0617
For each new Lightroot or shrine you come across, you can dip back and forth between the Depths and Hyrule as you please, slowly opening up the world and overcoming environmental challenges.