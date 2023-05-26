Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo Lightroots Help Illuminate the Depths — All Locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Lightroots are essential for exploring the Depths in 'Tears of the Kingdom,' illuminating various locations across the sprawling underground area. By Anthony Jones May 26 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Aside from exploring the archipelago of isles overhead Hyrule, players can also scour a new subterranean region called the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom. This underground area is as enormous as the kingdom above but shrouded in thick darkness.

Fortunately, players will discover Lightroots that permanently illuminate sections of the Depths once activated, becoming an essential boon for seeing what's nearby. If you're trying to find them, here's a list of all Lightroot locations and how many are in Tears of the Kingdom.

How many Lightroots are there in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?

There are 120 Lightroots within the Depths, matching the number of shrines on Hyrule's surface and sky islands. Luckily, all Lightroots are directly under shrines, which will help you explore the vast darkness more efficiently or vice versa when uncovering shrines.

All Lightroot locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom':

Below is a list of every Lightroot location in Tears of the Kingdom separated by region: Central Hyrule Lightroot Location Apapes 0221, 1084, -0474 Camobatures -0178, 1169, -0515 Gadohsi -0878, 0423, -0497 Iayusus -0785, -0433, -0469 Kawakanis -1415, 0756, -0538 Kogoir -1442, -1616, -0538 Koradat -1079, -2180, -0562 Mu-ustust -1423, -1351, -0517 Netamnet -0595, 1549, -0599 Netinet -0073, -1115, -0471 Nihcayam -0705, -0867, -0481 Nisoij -0240, -0372, -0478 Nogukoyk -0708, -1551, -0517 Nojoj 1202, 0330, -0574 Nuzimak -0178, -1559, -0473 Oyimay 0333, 0469, -0479 Sinonoyk -0204, 0450, -0472 Stakijat 0343, -1008, -0468 Zi-Ner 0758, 0824, -0531

Akkala Sea Kawisar 4659, 3249, -0454 Kuhsagi 4654, 3732, -0400 Akkala Highlands Agihi-ichcoj 3811, 1219, -0536 Akinatanis 3842, 2302, -0488 Kawikatisar 4166, 1321, -0673 Kimimeg 4512, 2155, -0453 Niuzimod 3302, 1442, -0790 Sisinatag 4497, 0827, -0535 Deep Akkala Sikutamak 3227, 3436, -0431 Ui-ihcoj 4346, 2877, -0608 Death Mountain Mustis 2371, 2594, -0949 Eldin Mountains Katenim 0394, 3483, -0594 Kayam 1269, 3733, -0553 Uukukis 0697, 2792, -0671

East Necluda Kimimadena 4234, -2176, -0521 Kimnaz 3469, -2181, -0594 Kisihayam 3728, -2059, -0665 Kotimab 3095, -3209, -0624 Mimufis 2827, -3261, -0527 Sijotu 1218, -2543, -0612 Eldin Canyon Anonisik 3568, 1246, -0600 Cugukaram 1763, 2510, -0719 Gedihcayam 3060, 1825, -0662 Katijabis 2400, 3276, -0844 Katoij 1835, 3181, -0838 Kawamit 1799, 1640, -0749 Kisomom 2961, 2758, -0963 Misisi 1842, 2843, -0838 Nipahsom 2679, 1903, -0688 Tayamik 2864, 3639, -0685 Faron Grasslands Kohsustu 0670, -3559, -0484 Muokuij 0867, -2276, -0556 Nikohsi -0564, -3524, -0574

Lake Hylia Amo-ne 0102, -2518, -0414 Gerudo Desert Amakawis -2439, -3343, -0465 Gataharak -3728, -3624, -0494 Gonatoyrim -4681, -3086, -0503 Gonatoyros -3882, -2963, -0434 Kasari -4158, -3826, -0478 Mihcihc -3211, -3005, -0470 Rasinaduk -4168, -2412, -0487 Tatayam -3291, -2511, -0475 Gerudo Highlands Jadukakar -2037, -1852, -0504 Kawatik -1531, -2928, -0731 Kawiraus -2525, -1769, -0713 Kimakarut -2656, -2237, -0488 Mustuto -4469, -0672, -0949 Sisustom -1795, -3497, -0477 Stamayam -4638, -1512, -0890 Umamustor -3406, -1368, -0779

Hyrule Ridge Muzasu -2138, -0874, -0542 Nabahi-ikat -1829, 1196, -0723 Napanos -1921, -0359, -0635 Sikurukam -2846, 0630, -0621 Tikanur -2529, 1170, -0623 Great Hyrule Forest Eknupup 0622, 2211, -0611 Nikakik -0396, 2729, -0725 Ramobnukas 0166, 2321, -0625 Rikonasum 0406, 2134, -0592 Sijnin 0355, 1892, -0625 Uihcoke 1063, 1281, -0495 Uoyoyuik -1110, 2087, -0554 Hebra Mountains Ikatoayam -0849, 3534, -0636 Kato -4389, 3713, -0702 Mu-ufatar -2998, 3100, -1006 Muihcoro -1637, 2642, -0685 Muotue -3507, 3569, -0826 Narusis -2558, 3354, -0690 Nupisoyuat -4537, 2879, -0707 So-oaw -4057, 1989, -0674 U-nazohso -1403, 3678, -0712 Worihas -3353, 2385, -0802

Lanayru Great Spring A-nehi 3785, 0578, -0926 Arusakam 1739, -1057, -0610 Kawagom 3295, 0421, -0749 Kegopa 3887, -0215, -0608 Kuzimoy 4414, -0613, -0513 Migo-o 2755, -1088, -0549 Takaruk 2359, -0506, -0589 Uinoj 2918, 0508, -0795 Lanayru Wetlands Korakut 0915, -0250, -0481 Korom 1180, -0778, -0500 Sekioam 2276, 0148, -0501 Uasnoj 1742, 0018, -0459 Mount Lanayru Siakij 4267, -1672, -0628 Uogoj 3345, -1185, -0610 Usukaz 3526, -1482, -0612

Tabantha Frontier Aduon -2317, 2200, -0781 Kataki -3951, 1139, -0551 Kawakarut -3485, -0214, -0516 Kawumoro -3077, 1615, -0687 Koro-nui -3538, 0851, -0576 Sasag -4154, 0097, -0489 Sikatag -3652, 1806, -0417 Yisuayam -1167, 2602, -0350 Necluda Sea Ni-iraram 4630, -3711, -0506 West Necluda Busus 0345, -2053, -0471 Sohse 1563, -1943, -0464 U-u-ujoj 1514, 3577, -0529 Uisihcoj 0918, -1900, -0461 Yikot 2303, -2378, -0617