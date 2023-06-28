Looking for a Challenge? Here’s Where You’ll Find Every Lynel in 'Tears of the Kingdom'
Here’s a look at every Lynel location in 'Tears of the Kingdom', whether you’re farming high-end resources or just want a challenge.
There are tons of enemies to fight in Tears of the Kingdom, but few are as fearsome as the Lynel. These deadly creatures come in a variety of forms (Red, Blue, White, and Silver), but they’re incredibly difficult to best in combat — though doing so will reward you with heaps of resources.
If you’re on a Lynel hunt, here’s a look at all Lynel locations in Tears of the Kingdom.
All Lynel locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom'.
Before heading out to fight a Lynel, consider stocking up on powerful weapons and armor. It also doesn’t hurt to have a bundle of arrows and an inventory full of food to restore your Hearts. With that out of the way, here’s where you’ll find every Lynel in Hyrule.
|Red Lynel Location
|Coordinates
|Lake Illumeni
|-3380, 0020, 0090
|Tabantha Hills
|-2735, 1866, 0340
|Lindor's Brow
|-2150, 1537, 0220
|West Hyrule Plains
|-1545, 0127, 0110
|North Akkala Valley
|3680, 2940, 0030
|Blue Lynel Location
|Coordinates
|Hebra West Summit
|-4525, 2675, 0230
|Stalry Plateau
|-1540, -2670, 0155
|Nautelle Wetlands
|-0570, -3855, 0050
|Harfin Valley
|0105, -3380, 0005
|Millennio Sandbar
|1995, -0320, 0010
|Rabia Plain
|2495, -0540, 0115
|Lanayru Heights
|2655, -0927, 0227
|White Lynel Location
|Coordinates
|Risoka Snowfield
|-4445, -1000, 0510
|Kamah Plateau
|1470, -3055, 0205
|Ukuku Plains
|3868, 0965, 0248
|Silver Lynel Location
|Coordinates
|Hyrule Castle
|-0345, 0495, -0405
|Snowfield Stable
|1065, -0365, -0470
|Minshi Woods Chasm
|1032, 1119, -0475
|Akkala Ancient Tech Lab
|4235, 2710, -0575
|Gerudo Desert
|-2801, -2230, -0480
|Floating Colosseum
|-0708, -1550, -0520
How to beat a Lynel in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'
There’s no foolproof way to beat a Lynel in Tears of the Kingdom, but using your bow and arrows to stun it with a headshot is one of the best methods. Then, you can rush in and land a few hits, before backing up and repeating the process.
You can also try throwing Puffshrooms at a Lynel to disorient it. This has a similar effect to hitting it with an arrow, as it effectively opens the beast up for easy attacks without much threat of a counter-offensive.
Regardless of what technique you use to fight a Lynel, it’s always important to have high-level armor and weapons, along with a bunch of food. It only takes a few hits from a Lynel to deplete all your Hearts —so be sure you come prepared with enhanced gear that’ll allow you to take a few hits and make a few mistakes.
For beating a Lynel, you’ll be rewarded with a variety of resources, including Lynel Saber Horns, Lynel Mace Horns, Lynel Hooves, and arrows. Most of these are excellent Fuse materials and should allow you to build up an arsenal of powerful weapons. You can also sell them to earn heaps of rupees.