Here’s Where to Find All Four Great Fairy Locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom'

Great Fairy Fountains are an important, yet completely optional, part of Tears of the Kingdom. If you don’t go out of your way to look for them, it’s entirely possible to miss them for the duration of the game. Thankfully, the four Great Fairy Fountain locations in Tears of the Kingdom are pretty easy to find once you know where to look. Here’s where you’ll find all the Great Fairies in Tears of the Kingdom, along with details on why they’re so important.

All Great Fairy Fountain locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom'.

Although they’re off the beaten path, you can find most Great Fairy Fountains in close proximity to Stables. Here’s a rundown of the four stables located by Great Fairy Fountains, along with specific coordinates to help you find your way: Snowfield Stable (Northwest Hyrule, -1461, 2995, 0310)

Outskirt Stable (Southwestern Hyrule, -1555, -1237, 0090)

Woodland Stable (Northeast Hyrule, 0920, 1361, 0095)

Dueling Peaks Stable (Southeast Hyrule, 1766, -2172, 0015)

Great Fairy Fountains can be easily spotted by the large cloud of purple smoke floating above them. If you need help spotting them, try to find a nearby mountain or build a machine that can fly into the air — spotting Great Fairy Fountains is surprisingly easy from your paraglider.

Best of all, once you’ve discovered your first Great Fairy Fountain, they’ll mark the other three locations on your map. Keep in mind that you’ll need to tackle a few sidequests (which involve getting a group of band members back together) before you can actually interact with the Great Fairies, so be prepared for a bit of a journey before gaining access to their useful abilities.

How to upgrade your armor using a Great Fairy in 'Tears of the Kingdom'.

Once you’ve completed a quest for a Great Fairy, they’ll offer to upgrade armor for you. However, you can’t simply hand over a few rupees and expect to see the quality of your gear increase. Instead, you’ll need to acquire specific components that can be found scattered throughout Hyrule.

Each of the four Great Fairies can upgrade your gear, so you’ll be able to upgrade all your gear four times. That means if you’re looking to don the best armor in the game, you’ll need to find all four Great Fairy Fountains and complete their subsequent quests.