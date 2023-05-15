Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo Fall Damage is Back for 'Tears of the Kingdom' — but There’s an Easy Way to Eliminate It Falling from a great height is usually deadly, but there are a few ways to eliminate fall damage in 'Tears of the Kingdom.' Here’s how it works. By Jon Bitner May 15 2023, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Much of your time in Tears of the Kingdom will be spent up in the sky. Whether you’re exploring Sky Islands, climbing up mountains, or navigating a vertically oriented Shrine, you’ll often find yourself thousands of feet above the ground. To make things more challenging, Tears of the Kingdom implements fall damage — meaning a single misstep could end your journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to eliminate fall damage in Tears of the Kingdom. Here’s a look at every possible way to fall from a great height and live to climb another day.

How to eliminate fall damage in 'Tears of the Kingdom'.

The easiest way to eliminate fall damage is by opening your paraglider seconds before hitting the ground. You’ll only be able to use your paraglider while you have stamina, so you don’t want to open it too early. Doing so could mean you’ll run out of stamina well before you hit the ground, resulting in a game-ending fall.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nintendo

Instead, try closing your paraglider with just a bit of stamina left and entering a free fall. Then, right when you’re about to hit the ground, open your paraglider and use up the rest of your stamina. When done properly, you’ll take no fall damage. You can also fall into water from any height to eliminate fall damage in Tears of the Kingdom. So, if you see a large body of water nearby, try gliding over to it before entering a downward dive.

Article continues below advertisement

Players have tried plenty of unique methods to mitigate fall damage — and they’ve been met with mixed results. From grabbing onto logs, standing on falling platforms, and launching bombs at the ground seconds before impact, it seems players are getting creative as they try and get rid of fall damage. Be sure to experiment with various techniques, as you never know what will work.

How to get the Glide Armor Set in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

If you’re looking for a foolproof way to eliminate fall damage, you’ll want to pick up the Glide Armor Set in Tears of the Kingdom. You can get the Glide Armor Set by completing skydiving challenges on Courage Island, Valor Island, and Bravery Island (you’ll get a piece of the suit for finishing each one).

Article continues below advertisement

Once you’ve unlocked the set, simply use a Great Fairy to upgrade all the pieces to Level 2, and you’ll have complete fall damage immunity. That’s no small feat, and it’ll likely take a few hours to find and upgrade all the pieces. But if you’re looking for the best way to eliminate fall damage, it’s hard to beat an upgraded Glide Armor Set.