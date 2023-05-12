Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo Ukouh Shrine Guide — Using Ultrahand in 'Tears of the Kingdom' The Ukouh Shrine is the first Link will encounter on his new journey in 'Tears of the Kingdom.' Here's how to use Ultrahand to complete the shrine. By Sara Belcher May 12 2023, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Shrines are back in Tears of the Kingdom, the much-awaited Breath of the Wild sequel. In this game, Link is stripped of his strength and previous abilities as he sets out on another quest to save Zelda, but before you can access the Temple of Time on your first mainline quest, you'll have to complete three different Zonai shrines.

Though the shrines are similar to the ones seen in Breath of the Wild, you'll have to use Link's new abilities to complete them. The first shrine you'll be tasked with mastering is the Ukouh Shrine on Great Sky Island. If you're stuck already, no worries — we've got the walkthrough on how to complete the Ability to Create challenge.

How to complete the Ukouh Shrine.

Before walking into the shrine, Rauru, the Zonai whose right arm attaches itself to Link, gifts the player with the Ultrahand ability. With this ability, you can lift, rotate, and combine various items in your environment. The Ukouh Shrine is the perfect opportunity to test out this new ability before applying it to your quest. Upon first entering the Shrine, you'll be faced with a gap. Link is unable to climb up either side of this gap, meaning you'll need to find another way to cross it.

On the platform Link is standing on is a long board. Click the L button on your controller to activate Ultrahand and then press A to grab the board. Hold down the R button to rotate the item, using the various buttons on the D-pad to alter the direction. Place the board over the gap so Link can walk across to the other side.

The second gap is much bigger, and one board won't allow Link to cross the gap. Thankfully, you have two different ones at your disposal. Use Ultrahand again to lay one of these boards flat on the ground. Pick up the second one using the ability and hold them so they're end-to-end. You should be prompted to attach the two boards by clicking A. Once you've done this, the two boards will glue together, acting as one single item.

Use Ultrahand again to pick up the fused boards and lay them across the opening to cross. If you want to get the chest that is just across this large gap, use Ultrahand to pick up the fused boards again and lay them against the platform holding the chest. Inside, you'll find a piece of amber. While this isn't a particularly useful item to have at the start of the game, it can come in handy later if you want to sell it for Rupees or use it to craft items.

Source: Nintendo Your fused boards should look something like this to cross the larger gap.

Before you can reach the end of the shrine, there will be a much larger gap separating you and the sigil. Place the wooden board to Link's left flat on the ground before using Ultrahand to pick up one of the hooks laying next to it. If you choose to pick up the hook that's attached to the wall, jiggle the R joystick to detach it before rotating and attaching it to the center of the wooden board.