'Tears of the Kingdom' Trailers and Theories Suggest the Return of Dungeons Zelda fans have long been hoping for the reintroduction of dungeons, and 'Tears of the Kingdom' trailers suggest they will be returning. By Sara Belcher Apr. 13 2023, Updated 10:42 a.m. ET

The 2017 Game of the Year Breath of the Wild revolutionized open-world games and gave a breath of new life to the Legend of Zelda franchise. The game has long been a favorite among Nintendo Switch players, despite the number of years since its launch — but players are more than ready for its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom.

The upcoming game is set to release exclusively for the Switch on May 12, and between the trailers and fan theories, this sequel is promising to be bigger and better than the first. Though Breath of the Wild introduced plenty of new features, like Shrines and Korok Seeds, fans of the long-loved franchise couldn't help but miss the dungeons the older games had. Some of the trailers suggest, though, that they might be making a reappearance in Tears of the Kingdom. Will the new game have dungeons?

Source: Nintendo

Will there be dungeons in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?

In older games in the Legend of Zelda franchise, players would face challenging bosses at the end of dungeons — something Breath of the Wild didn't really have a substitute for. Though there are plenty of enemies that could be stand-ins for bosses scattered around the open-land and Ganon's various forms ready to attack once unlocking a Divine Beast, players continued to miss the varied challenges the dungeons offered.

Officially, Nintendo has not yet confirmed that Tears of the Kingdom will have dungeons — though there are more than a few clues that have players believing they'll be a prominent part of the upcoming sequel. In the most recent trailer that aired on April 12, players took note of a scene where Link had to navigate his way through a tunnel lined with lasers. While this could just be a piece of another puzzle in a shrine, some are thinking it could be the entrance to a dungeon.

I still don't know if Tears of the Kingdom has "Dungeons" but there is crazy security laser espionage. pic.twitter.com/bXxvabt5KA — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 13, 2023

Others think that Link's new abilities are what indicate there may be dungeons in the new game. "I think Ascend's main use will be for exiting underground dungeons and caves," writes one Reddit user. "The player will progress by traveling further and further underground. If the dungeons are structured with this downward progression, Ascend can only be used to exit and cannot be used to sequence break."

