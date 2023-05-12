Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo In-Isa Shrine Guide — Using Fuse in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Here’s everything you need to know to complete the In-Isa Shrine, unlock Fuse in 'Tears of the Kingdom,' and get one step closer to the Temple of Time. By Jon Bitner May 12 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

One of your first tasks in Tears of the Kingdom is finding a way into the Temple of Time. To do that, you’ll need to discover and complete three Shrines. These serve as an introduction to some of the game’s most basic concepts — although they’re a bit more challenging than you might expect for a starter zone, and that’s especially true for the In-Isa Shrine. Here’s how to complete the In-Isa Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom and unlock the Fuse Rune.

How to complete the In-Isa Shrine.

To complete the In-Isa Shrine, you’ll need to master the use of Fuse. You’ll unlock this ability upon entering the Shrine, and figuring out the various ways the Rune works is the key to solving all the puzzles ahead of you.

Source: Nintendo

To start, you’ll need to use Fuse to combine a melee weapon with a boulder. This weapon is strong enough to break the giant stone wall at the front of the room and allows you to progress deeper into the Shrine. Hit the stone wall a few times, and it will crumble away. The game gives you a tutorial on how to Fuse your weapon with the boulder, but if you forgot, the process is simple. Select Fuse by holding the L button.

Highlight the object you want to Fuse.

Fuse it to your weapon by pressing Y.

After clearing the rock blocking your path, you’ll eventually stumble upon a locked door. In front of this locked door is a large atrium — and way up near the ceiling is a chest surrounded by a bundle of vines. These vines are flammable, and you’ll need to once again make use of Fuse to light them on fire. To solve this section of the In-Isa Shrine, here’s what you need to do:

Source: Nintendo

Pick the Fire Fruit growing on the nearby plants.

Draw your bow (using ZR), then press Up on the D-Pad.

This will pull up a menu of items that can be Fused to your arrow.

Select the Fire Fruit.

Take aim, and shoot at the vines. If you hit the vines with a Fire Fruit fused to an arrow, the vines will ignite. Wait a few seconds, and the chest will fall to the ground now that it’s untangled. Open the chest to earn a key, then take this key to the locked door.