Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo You'll Have to Complete This Quest to Get the Paraglider in 'Tears of the Kingdom' The paraglider was essential in 'Breath of the Wild,' but you'll have to go out of your way if you want to use it in 'Tears of the Kingdom.' By Sara Belcher May 12 2023, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

Arguably the most anticipated game of the year, Tears of the Kingdom, is finally here, providing a direct sequel to Nintendo's hit Switch title Breath of the Wild. The title not only allows players to reexplore the massive Hyrule map, but it gives our hero an entire slate of new abilities.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, along with all of his Sheikah Slate abilities, Link does not have his paraglider when he begins his adventure in Tears of the Kingdom. The handy tool became a bit of a crutch for those completing Breath of the Wild, saving you from fall damage by employing the paraglider at the last second of a steep drop and letting you sail across vast stretches of land without ever touching the ground.

Source: Nintendo

Article continues below advertisement

While Breath of the Wild gifted you the paraglider once you mastered the first few shrines, it's entirely possible to continue through Tears of the Kingdom without getting it — meaning you'll have to make it a priority if you want the safety of flight again. Here's how to get the paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom so you can zip around Hyrule once again.

How to get the paraglider in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

If you want access to the paraglider, you'll want to complete the "To the Kingdom of Hyrule" quest pretty early in your journey. Once you've descended from the sky islands and onto the main land, you'll want to navigate to Lookout Landing and speak with Purah. You'll then begin the "Crisis at Hyrule Castle" quest, which is what will ultimately grant you the paraglider.

Article continues below advertisement

Oh right I don't have the paraglider.... pic.twitter.com/xt0qmnv4Xa — Days Until Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (@DaysBotw) May 12, 2023

Purah will send you to Hyrule Castle and ask you to speak with Captain Hoz, where he will tell you some information you're to take back to Purah. She'll then let you explore Lookout Landing, which she is in charge of. Take the time to get to know the people there, exploring the different areas (namely the Emergency Shelter) before finding Purah at Skyview Tower.