Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo Rauru's Voice Actor in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Is a Well-Known Veteran Rauru is a new character in 'Tears of the Kingdom' who players will encounter early on. As it turns out, Rauru's voice actor is someone many fans know. By Anthony Jones May 12 2023, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

After years of waiting, fans can finally tear into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom today on Nintendo Switch. It will follow the events of Breath of the Wild and pit Link against even deadlier threats with newer abilities to defend Hyrule once again. Hyrule remains a grand-stretching land of regions, returning shrines and iconic zones, but Nintendo shifted its roots with new changes and characters.

Article continues below advertisement

One such character is Rauru, who players will encounter early into their adventure as Link. Rauru is deeply entangled in the story of Tears of the Kingdom and connected to Link's newfound powers. And the voice actor for Rauru is a well-known veteran, which players who enjoy JRPGs might be able to figure out during their first meeting with the character. Warning: Tears of the Kingdom spoilers ahead.

Source: Nintendo

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Hackney is the voice actor for Rauru in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

Recognized for his voice work as Dimitri from Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Yuito Sumeragi in Scarlet Nexus — among many other credits — Chris Hackney confirmed doing the English dub for Rauru in Tears of the Kingdom. "The Legend of Zelda has meant so much to me for my entire life, so it's a surreal honor to announce I provide the English voice for this amazing character in Tears of the Kingdom," Chris stated on Twitter.

"Our last line of defense will be Link."



The Legend of Zelda has meant so much to me for my entire life, so it's a surreal honor to announce I provide the English voice for this amazing character in #TearsOfTheKingdom.



No spoilers, but I hope you love this adventure in Hyrule. pic.twitter.com/ccmVYbEo0M — Chris Hackney (@ChrisHackneyGGK) May 12, 2023 Source: Nintendo via Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Before his confirmation, dozens of fans took to Twitter when Tears of the Kingdom launched after noticing Rauru's actor sounded just like Chris. In fact, what gave it away is how Rauru essentially talks like Dimitri from Three Houses.

Who is Rauru in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?

If you don't care to be spoiled, Rauru plays an instrumental role in Tears of the Kingdom right out of the gate. He is the founder of the Hyrulian Kingdom, who ruled as its first king, and is a member of the mysterious Zonai tribe. According to the game's lore, he sealed away Ganondorf alongside five sages. And thanks to the villain's untimely release, Link becomes the bearer of Rauru's right arm to seal Ganondorf away again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nintendo

That arm allows Link to use Ascend, Ultrahand, Fuse, and other powers for players to scour the sandbox map and overcome challenges in many dizzying ways.