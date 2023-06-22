Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Defeating a Hinox in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Gives You Tons of Resources – Here’s Where to Find Them Hinox locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom' are scattered across Hyrule, and they drop valuable tools and resources. Here’s where you’ll find them all. By Jon Bitner Jun. 22 2023, Published 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

There are tons of fearsome enemies in Tears of the Kingdom, but few are as deadly as the lumbering Hinox. Taking these beasts down is no small task, but your efforts will be rewarded with heaps of resources that can be used to upgrade your gear, cook delicious food, or sold for tons of rupees. You can locate a Hinox throughout Hyrule, and since they have set spawn locations, they’re fairly easy to farm. Here’s a look at all Hinox locations in Tears of the Kingdom.

All Hinox locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

Hinox can be found in most parts of Hyrule. Before you venture out in search of them, be sure you have a good sword, a durable shield, lots of arrows, and plenty of food. These beasts aren’t easy to take down — and unless you want to see the "Game Over" screen, it pays to show up prepared. Once you’re ready to fight, here’s every Hinox location in Tears of the Kingdom.

Hinox Location Coordinates Upland Lindor -2730, 1340, 0160 Ludfo's Bog -2225, 0750, 0102 Dalite Forest -2197, -0825, 0110 Hebra Headspring -2823, 2443, 0400 Aldor Foothills -0414, 2009, 0176 Trilby Plain 1311, 0905, 0027 Rodai Lakefront Tunnel 1890, -3120, 0135 Irch Plain -0735, 1257, 0080 Blatchery Plain 2057, -1979, 0020 Batrea Lake 0695, -1072, 0009 Rowain Plain -1243, 2099, 0105 Lake Siela 1468, -1330, 0105 Carok Bridge -1075, 0460, 0035

Blue Hinox Locations Coordinates Ulria Grotto East Cave 4515, 0705, 0098 Hebra North Crest -3630, 3805, 0310 Grinnden Plains -0812, -3030, 0119 Ebon Mountain 3165, 2590, 0105 Dalite Forest -2017, -1210, 0101 Ruto Precipice 3400, 0266, 0247 Dueling Peaks 1275, -2181, 0250 Corta Lake 1679, -3041, 0165

Black Hinox Locations Coordinates Jia Highlands 1548, -2410, 0192 Aris Beach 1705, -3878, 0002 Harker Lake 1100, -2971, 0070 Meadala's Mantle -4202, -1299, 0430 Calora Lake 2021, -3170, 0180 Lomei Labyrinth Island 4655, 3707, 0130 Malin Bay 4635, 1790, 0030 East Deplian Badlands 0841, 3363, 0205

How to defeat a Hinox in 'Tears of the Kingdom'.

Fighting a Hinox isn't easy, but there are plenty of ways you can even the odds and emerge victorious. The first thing you'll want to do is fire an arrow toward its eye. Hit it while it's open, and you'll stun the beast. Use this time to get close and unleash your most devastating attacks.

After a few shots to the eye, the Hinox will start to keep its eye closed (or protected with its hand). It'll usually drop its guard later on, so try to bide your time and wait for an opening. While you wait, consider using some of your Sage abilities to deal extra damage. Riju and Yunobo are both great for this task.

You should also consider using a fast, one-handed weapon for this battle. This allows you to get in and deal quick damage while the Hinox is stunned, then get out of the way when it stands back up. A two-handed weapon might be a bit slow for this.