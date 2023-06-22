Defeating a Hinox in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Gives You Tons of Resources – Here’s Where to Find Them
Hinox locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom' are scattered across Hyrule, and they drop valuable tools and resources. Here’s where you’ll find them all.
There are tons of fearsome enemies in Tears of the Kingdom, but few are as deadly as the lumbering Hinox. Taking these beasts down is no small task, but your efforts will be rewarded with heaps of resources that can be used to upgrade your gear, cook delicious food, or sold for tons of rupees.
You can locate a Hinox throughout Hyrule, and since they have set spawn locations, they’re fairly easy to farm. Here’s a look at all Hinox locations in Tears of the Kingdom.
All Hinox locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'
Hinox can be found in most parts of Hyrule. Before you venture out in search of them, be sure you have a good sword, a durable shield, lots of arrows, and plenty of food. These beasts aren’t easy to take down — and unless you want to see the "Game Over" screen, it pays to show up prepared.
Once you’re ready to fight, here’s every Hinox location in Tears of the Kingdom.
|Hinox Location
|Coordinates
|Upland Lindor
|-2730, 1340, 0160
|Ludfo's Bog
|-2225, 0750, 0102
|Dalite Forest
|-2197, -0825, 0110
|Hebra Headspring
|-2823, 2443, 0400
|Aldor Foothills
|-0414, 2009, 0176
|Trilby Plain
|1311, 0905, 0027
|Rodai Lakefront Tunnel
|1890, -3120, 0135
|Irch Plain
|-0735, 1257, 0080
|Blatchery Plain
|2057, -1979, 0020
|Batrea Lake
|0695, -1072, 0009
|Rowain Plain
|-1243, 2099, 0105
|Lake Siela
|1468, -1330, 0105
|Carok Bridge
|-1075, 0460, 0035
|Blue Hinox Locations
|Coordinates
|Ulria Grotto East Cave
|4515, 0705, 0098
|Hebra North Crest
|-3630, 3805, 0310
|Grinnden Plains
|-0812, -3030, 0119
|Ebon Mountain
|3165, 2590, 0105
|Dalite Forest
|-2017, -1210, 0101
|Ruto Precipice
|3400, 0266, 0247
|Dueling Peaks
|1275, -2181, 0250
|Corta Lake
|1679, -3041, 0165
|Black Hinox Locations
|Coordinates
|Jia Highlands
|1548, -2410, 0192
|Aris Beach
|1705, -3878, 0002
|Harker Lake
|1100, -2971, 0070
|Meadala's Mantle
|-4202, -1299, 0430
|Calora Lake
|2021, -3170, 0180
|Lomei Labyrinth Island
|4655, 3707, 0130
|Malin Bay
|4635, 1790, 0030
|East Deplian Badlands
|0841, 3363, 0205
How to defeat a Hinox in 'Tears of the Kingdom'.
Fighting a Hinox isn't easy, but there are plenty of ways you can even the odds and emerge victorious. The first thing you'll want to do is fire an arrow toward its eye. Hit it while it's open, and you'll stun the beast. Use this time to get close and unleash your most devastating attacks.
After a few shots to the eye, the Hinox will start to keep its eye closed (or protected with its hand). It'll usually drop its guard later on, so try to bide your time and wait for an opening. While you wait, consider using some of your Sage abilities to deal extra damage. Riju and Yunobo are both great for this task.
You should also consider using a fast, one-handed weapon for this battle. This allows you to get in and deal quick damage while the Hinox is stunned, then get out of the way when it stands back up. A two-handed weapon might be a bit slow for this.
Once you've brought down the Hinox, you'll be rewarded with tons of loot. Hinox drop items such as Hinox Tooth, Hinox Guts, Hinox Toenail, Hinox Horn, and other resources. Consider farming them for parts once you have a weapon that deals more than 40 damage, as you should be able to make quick work of the deadly beasts.