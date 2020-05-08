Here's Why You Were Seeing a Long Instagram Post Glitch on Your Feed

While the contents of your Instagram feed change on a daily basis, there are a few things that users have come to expect: each photo fits in parameters that are roughly the size of a phone screen, and crops can look different depending on what type of phone you have. When things go out of whack on Instagram, it's more than noticeable.

If you scrolled through your Instagram feed on May 6 or 7 and saw that certain photos were especially long, then you weren't alone.