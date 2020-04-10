People Are a Bit Confused by the '24 Names 24 Motives' Instagram Challenge

People Are a Bit Confused by the '24 Names 24 Motives' Instagram ChallengeBy Mustafa Gatollari
It's tempting to blame the COVID-19 pandemic for each and every weird little internet challenge and pandemic that crops up. People are locked up indoors, bored out of their minds and looking for something to occupy their time with. The truth is, however, we all know that people have been entertaining themselves with useless little challenges like the "24 Names 24 Motives" trend on Instagram right now.
For those of you who don't know what it is, the premise is rather simple: There is a series of 24 questions that people are posting the answers to, it's kind of like the concept behind Jeopardy, except there's no money involved and you don't get to interact with Alex Trebek.
What are the 24 names 24 motives questions?
So you're seeing a bunch of random answers people are posting on their Instagram stories or Twitter/Facebook feeds, and you're curious as to what the questions are, I get it.
The thing is, the way challenge works is that you need to ask the person who made the post to share the questions, and then the onus of actually answering these queries is on you, because, like the challenge stipulates, you should "only ask if you're gonna do it."
So here are the 24 questions, someone from Reddit, user Peach-Bleach, posted the message that's been circulating people's inboxes:
24 motives, 24 names🦆 (The secret is to not reveal why you put them)
1- the last person u talked to
2- an online friend
3- crush/bf/gf
4- first crush
5- last person u hugged
6- best guy friend
7- a male friend
8- person who always makes u laugh
9- person u never thought u‘d make friends with
10- a female friend
11- best person you got to know this year
12- best girl friend
13- the person u trust the most
14- last person u said „i love you“ to
15- somebody you miss
16- somebody u hate
17- best teacher
18- last person you kissed
19- an important person for you
20- person who hurts you
21- best cousin
22- an ex
23- last person you payed a lunch for
24- would u date the person who sent u this?
The 24 names 24 motives challenge is different than the "Let's get to know your wild side" questions.
Recently, another viral challenge where people reveal their "wild side" by answering a series of questions started popping up all over social media. Those questions are a bit different, there's technically only 14 of them, with the final 15th one instructing users to post an emoji. Hardly a brain buster.
- How many people have you kissed? (guys & girls)
- At what age did you lose your v-card?
- What’s your body count?
- When was your first kiss?
- Are you a top or bottom?
- What’s your fav alcoholic drink?
- Last time you had sex?
- How old were you when you had ur first drink of alcohol?
- When was the last time you drank alcohol?
- Do you smoke/vape?
- Would you rather give or receive head?
- Fav person to party with?
- Are you a lightweight?
- Would you date the person that sent you this?
- Comment an emoji for the QUESTIONS (you must answer them!!)
So are you going to participate in the 24 names 24 motives challenge? Or will you wait for something a little more saucy? I personally think Tom Holland's upside down T-shirt challenge is a more worthwhile endeavor.
