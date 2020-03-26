"Until Tomorrow" Has Folks Uploading Photos and Deleting Them After a Day on Instagram

To keep themselves busy during quarantine, folks have devised a little game where they upload an unflattering or downright lame photo of themselves on their Instagram feeds, but only for 24 hours. Before deleting it, they're expected to DM those who liked the photo and request they do the same.

If you're thinking about participating in the challenge, make sure you add #untiltomorrow in your caption. Here are some Until Tomorrow examples — the good, the bad, and the confused.