Instagram's "Until Tomorrow" Caption Is the New "Felt Cute, Might Delete Later"

In the realm of silly Instagram challenges, the "Until Tomorrow" challenge is one of the more boring ones, in my opinion. It does, however, catch your eye with the seriously cryptic caption. Try it out for yourself, or entertain one of the many other challenges flooding the social media app right now. All I know is that if you decide to do the "do 10, give 10" exercise challenges, you might lose a friend or three — those certainly are not for everyone in your feed.