Was Loni Anderson Married? Inside the 'WKRP in Cincinnati' Star's Love Life The actor died of "an acute prolonged illness" on Aug. 3, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 4 2025, 3:46 p.m. ET

Fans are mourning the loss of actor Loni Anderson. The former WKRP in Cincinnati star died on Aug. 3, 2025, at the age of 79 following a long illness, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The late actor had an interesting love life, including a marriage to and messy divorce from the late Boogie Nights star, Burt Reynolds, and fans are wondering if she was married at the time of her death.

Was Loni Anderson married?

Loni Anderson was married several times before her death. Her first husband was Bruce Hasselberg, the brother of a 1964 Miss Minnesota pageant contestant. Loni was a runner-up in the beauty contest, where she'd met Bruce, and the couple married the same year. They were divorced in mere months, and Loni moved to Los Angeles. She had met her second husband, Ross Bickell, who'd auditioned for WKRP in Cincinnati, and he told her about the role of Jennifer Marlowe on the CBS sitcom, per IMDb.

The couple divorced after seven years, mainly due to Loni's fame and her husband's lack thereof, per Men's Journal. She met Burt in 1981 on The Merv Griffin Show, and they began dating one year later. They got married in 1988 and were Hollywood's "it couple," but in 1993, Burt served her with divorce papers. He also claimed publicly that she'd cheated on him and called her an unfit mother, while she claimed he was the one cheating on her. She also said Burt was abusive and hooked on pills.

After a nasty public breakup, they officially divorced in 1994. They apparently got along later in life because when he died in 2018, she spoke at his funeral and kept his remains after he was cremated.

Loni was married to Bob Flick at the time of her death.

Loni married her fourth and last husband, musician Bob Flick, in 2008. Bob is a folk singer and member of the group, The Brothers Four. Bob and Loni first met 45 years before their wedding at a movie premiere in Minneapolis.

According to People, Loni met her future husband in 1963 after a local newspaper sent her to one of his concerts for a fan photo op. They were married in Bel Air, Calif., and the inscription on their wedding cake read, “When we met, 5-17-63."

Did Loni Anderson have any kids?

Yes, Loni had two children. She had her first child, a daughter, Deidre, with her first husband, Bruce. Loni also adopted a son, Quinton, with her ex-husband, Burt Reynolds. Quinton walked his mother down the aisle when she married Bob.