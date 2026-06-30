‘Love Island USA’ Brings Back Fan Favorite Movie Night Post Casa Amor Fallout Movie Night is set to air on June 30 at 9 p.m. ET, just weeks before the show’s finale. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 30 2026, 5:22 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

With Casa Amor in the rearview mirror (though not its fallout), Love Island USA fans are getting an old segment back after its absence in Season 7. Movie Night is set to air on June 30 at 9 p.m. ET, just weeks before the show’s finale.

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The return was first announced by Aftersun hosts Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa during the show’s June 27 episode. "We have heard the people," Pessoa said. "Movie night is so delicious and delectable, and back by popular demand." Miller added that fans had made clear they wanted to be part of the process this time around.

What Is ‘Movie Night’ in ‘Love Island USA’?

Movie Night is a recurring segment in which contestants gather to watch edited clips from their time in the villa, moments they may not have witnessed firsthand, including conversations, confrontations or betrayals involving their partners or fellow Islanders. The segment typically airs partway through the season, often following Casa Amor.

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This year’s installment arrives directly on the heels of Casa Amor's fallout, during which the women in the villa streamed the men's first night with the new arrivals and later received postcards detailing what happened during their time apart. The men similarly received images showing how their partners interacted with the new male arrivals in the main villa.

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Given that backdrop, Movie Night is likely to surface additional moments neither side witnessed in real time, adding further tension to relationships already strained by Casa Amor.

Fans Can Vote on Which Clips Will Be Shown

Miller and Pessoa also revealed that viewers would have a say in which clips are shown during the segment. "You're going to go to @LoveIslandUSA on Instagram, and you are going to comment and tell us which clips need to be included for Movie Night," Miller said.

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movie night tomorrow which means more of trinity, melanie, aniya and kayda getting activated on these dumbass men #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/vEKO2PntL9 — dai (@vietbaddie) June 30, 2026

Fans were initially able to submit suggestions through an Instagram Story Q&A, though that story has since expired. A standard post remains active where viewers can continue to leave clip suggestions in the comments. Because viewers only see a curated, edited version of events, it is likely that any clips ultimately aired will be selected from that broadcast footage rather than from unaired moments.