'Love Island USA': All the Drama Expected in Casa Amor's Final Chapter 'Love Island USA' fans are bracing for recouplings that could significantly shake up the cast. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 26 2026, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island USA Season 8’s Casa Amor week is drawing to a close, and fans are bracing for recouplings that could significantly shake up the cast.

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The past few episodes have seen the men leave the villa for Casa Amor, where they were introduced to six new female contestants. Back at the villa, 12 new male bombshells entered to spend time with the women. As challenges wrap up, the recoupling and its fallout is expected to air Friday night.

What Thursday Night Looked Like

Episode 20 delivered one of the most emotional stretches of the season, with both sides of the island receiving photos of what had been happening on the other. The women, who had already watched the men's first day at Casa Amor via a live feed, saw still images of additional interactions, and several were left in tears.

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no casa girl or og villa man other than bryce shall touch the top 4 i swear this episode and casa amor has been ridiculous in it’s reeking misogyny 😭😭 #loveislandUSA pic.twitter.com/Dk0OpP6DN7 — g .♡ (@fullsunkth) June 26, 2026

Kayda and Melanie both received images of their partners kissing Casa Amor arrivals. Aniya was also visibly upset. At Casa Amor, Zach's primary concern shifted to which images were sent back to the villa, a reaction that drew notice given that his Casa Amor connection, Alannah, had already been removed from the show.

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KC's reaction to seeing Aniya with Carl drew attention on both sides. Carl, who has emerged as one of the more popular new arrivals on social media, kissed Aniya during a challenge earlier in the week. Bryce, meanwhile, made clear he intends to return to the villa regardless of whether Trinity chooses to recouple with him.

What Friday Night Could Bring

The recoupling is the central event fans are anticipating. Based on what has played out over the week, several pairings appear likely. Corbin has indicated he plans to bring Parmida back to the villa; KC has shown significant chemistry with Tierra "Titi" Davis throughout Casa Amor. Fans on social media have expressed support for Bryce and Trinity reuniting, as well as for Carl and Aniya.

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baby the way aniya, trinity, and kayda activated after seeing how their men be losers during the heart rate challenge. oh baby this casa amor recoupling about to be one for the history books. #loveislandUSA pic.twitter.com/AvVbinfctZ — sucka (@suckaworld) June 22, 2026

KC has drawn criticism online following his visible reaction to seeing Aniya with Carl, given that KC himself had spent considerable time with Tierra at Casa Amor. Aniya, for her part, was shown to be equally upset by the images she received of KC.