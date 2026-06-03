'Love Island' Fans Are Questioning Bryce's Calvin Klein Modeling Claims "At first sight, girls always think I'm like a f--k boy, right away." By Chrissy Bobic Published June 3 2026, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@loveislandusa

You can always trust Love Island USA to stay true to its roots when casting. Season 8 single Bryce Dettloff is a musician and a model and, according to him on the show, he has modeled for Calvin Klein. Now, how accurate that all is has yet to be determined. And it's entirely possible that he could find himself on the outs with some of the ladies in the Villa if he isn't careful.

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But at the start of the season, Bryce has all the trappings of a successful cast member. Including, of course, the confidence. Again, it might be his downfall. But outside of Love Island USA, Bryce appears to be pretty successful in both of his careers, including modeling for a top clothing brand.

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Bryce from 'Love Island' is a Calvin Klein model.

During the Season 8 premiere of Love Island USA, Bryce humble brags about being a Calvin Klein model. Afterward, during an episode discussion on Reddit, fans joked about Bryce trying to look cool in front of not only the women in the Villa, but also the men. Some Redditors commented to speculate on how legitimate his work with the brand actually is.

According to his Instagram, he was behind the scenes at a Calvin Klein shoot, so he isn't lying about that on Love Island USA. The kicker, however, is that the post is from 2014. So, whether or not Bryce worked with the brand since then, even if he can lay claim to being a Calvin Klein model, he isn't representing himself totally accurately.

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There's another professional modeling shot of Bryce with Calvin Klein underwear on in another post. It's unclear how official it is, though, and if he actually had official work with the company after his 2014 photoshoot. Per Bryce's Instagram, he has also worked with Guess. And, according to Backstage, he has done some theater work in the past.

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Although Bryce is quick to share his modeling stats on Love Island USA, he does seem to want to find a woman to take home to Mom. Or, in his case, Grams. "I'm, like, getting old," he says in his intro package on the show. "I'm turning 30 soon. The kids are calling me unc now." He also says that he knows what love is when he sees it. "Love is like you look someone in the eyes and you have an understanding for them and you feel who they are and what they've been through. It's like a loving relationship."

Bryce is also a DJ outside of 'Love Island.'