Fans Think Gabriel Vasconcelos Was Removed From 'Love Island USA' Because of Politics Fans noticed Gabriel Vasconcelos was missing from promotional content. By Alisan Duran Updated June 2 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gvasconcelosv

Ahead of the latest season of Love Island USA, one contestant has become the subject of intense online speculation. Gabriel Vasconcelos was announced as part of the Season 8 cast, but fans quickly began questioning his status after noticing he appeared to be missing from some promotional materials.

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As conversations spread across TikTok, Reddit, and X, viewers started searching for answers. The discussion has only intensified as the show's premiere approaches, leaving many wondering what is really happening behind the scenes.

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Rumors spread online that Gabriel from 'Love Island' is a Trump supporter.

Part of the online discussion surrounding Gabriel stems from social media activity that some viewers highlighted after the cast was announced. A TikTok creator, @meyechelgossips, claimed that fans had previously called attention to Gabriel allegedly following President Donald Trump on Instagram. In the video, the creator said that "fans wanted him gone for his political follows," referring to the online reaction surrounding Gabriel's alleged social media activity.

As the speculation gained traction, fans began sharing screenshots and discussing the situation across social media platforms. Some viewers questioned whether the reported political connection played a role in the rumors, while others pointed out that no official statement had linked Gabriel's social media activity to any action taken by producers. At the time of writing, neither Gabriel nor Love Island USA producers have publicly addressed the political speculation circulating online.

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Was Gabriel removed from 'Love Island USA'?

Despite the rumors circulating online, there has been no official confirmation that Gabriel was removed from Love Island USA. The speculation gained traction after TikTok creator @meyechelgossips claimed that Gabriel had been "removed from the show" after producers allegedly discovered "unknown controversies" about him.

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Fans also pointed to the fact that Gabriel did not receive an introductory video alongside the rest of the announced cast. Some viewers additionally claimed he had been removed from certain voting features connected to the show, though those reports have not been independently verified. However, The Tab reported that a more likely explanation could be that Gabriel is being held back to enter the villa as a bombshell contestant.

Following Vasana's removal from the Season 8 lineup, some viewers theorized that producers may have adjusted the cast in order to maintain balanced numbers in the villa.

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Reddit users also discussed the possibility that Gabriel was always intended to arrive later in the season. One fan noted that contestants can technically enter the villa on Day 1 while still being introduced as bombshells rather than original Islanders.