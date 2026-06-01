One Down! Vasana Montgomery Has Been Removed From 'Love Island' Season 8 Before Filming Vasana is being compared to 'Love Island' alum Yulissa. By Distractify Staff Updated June 1 2026, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vasana_vibes

Peacock’s hit show, Love Island, has been making major headlines since Season 6. Between relationship developments of the cast members, brand deals, and the beautiful contestants making their mark in the entertainment industry, the show serves as a great platform for folks to jumpstart their road to stardom. And since Season 7 fan-favorites Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen have had the world at their feet since exiting the villa, fans are excited to meet the Season 8 cast.

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While the new season of Love Island is expected to hit the platform on June 2, 2026, at 9 pm EST, producers have introduced the new players into the mix. However, one main cast member, Vasana Montgomery, has been given her walking papers before entering the villa. And of course, since the show has a history of pulling folks immediately for problematic behavior, fans are buzzing about Vasana’s removal.

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Vasana Montgomery was removed from ‘Love Island’ due to a video that shows disrespectful behavior.

Vasana Montgomery was removed from ‘Love Island’ due to a video that shows disrespectful behavior. Per NBC News, the outlet reveals that two videos have been making their rounds on social media. In one video, Vasana is seen appearing to say the [n-word] on camera. In another video, she appears to say the same slur while playing an arcade game.

And while the video came to light just days before the show is slated to air, Peacock has decided to damage control rather quickly. As a result, Vasana was axed from the show.

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In a statement to NBC News, representatives for the streaming platform not only confirmed the news of Vasana’s removal but also shared that they weren’t privy to her action until after the cast announcement.

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Vasana Montgomery suffered the same fate as Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega.

Although the move seems swift, it shows that Peacock and show producers have no tolerance for racism. And while the news of Vasana’s removal seems sudden, it’s something that the show has done in the past. If you go back to Season 7, Cierra Ortega, who was “coupled up” with Nic, was also removed from the show suddenly. And while the cast was not aware as to why she was removed, social media users did some digging and found out that she used a racial slur.

Source: Peacock

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Cierra claimed that she didn’t know the verbiage she used — when describing her eyes — was considered to be an Asian slur. However, her excuse was not enough to protect her spot on the show. So she was removed during Episode 30 on July 6, 2025.

Not to mention, Yulissa Escobar was also given her walking papers on Season 6 Episode 2. Like Vasana, Yulissa was also seen on various videos using the [n-word].