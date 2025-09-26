Kordell Beckham Wants to Respect JaNa Craig's Privacy Following Split From Kenny (EXCLUSIVE) "We're gonna be with our girl. We're gonna ride with our girl no matter what." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 26 2025, 5:54 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you were to look up examples of perfect casting, you'd likely stumble upon a photo of the Love Island USA Season 6 cast (heavy on the word "likely"). The enticing season of the Peacock dating series instantly turned Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, and their former competitors into bona fide stars. So much so that they became the only cast to land a reality TV spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

As fans noticed when Beyond the Villa premiered in August 2025, Kordell only appeared in a few episodes alongside his girlfriend, Serena. However, it was for good reason, as he's juggling modeling, acting, and exciting partnerships, including his partnership with Temptations and People Magazine as one of the most desirable Cat Dads. Through the partnership, Kordell and his cat, Milo, encouraged the outlet to create a new category, "Sexiest Cat Dad," for fans to vote on between Sept. 22 and Oct.13, 2025.

Source: Peacock

Though he has a lot on his plate, the Reasonable Doubt star isn't too busy to support a friend in need, which he proved when drama hit his reality friend group. In July 2025, Kordell's co-stars, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, had a tumultuous and public breakup. During an exclusive interview with Distractify, Kordell shed light on how the group handled the unexpected split.

Kordell Beckham didn't think it was appropriate to discuss JaNa and Kenny's breakup.

While speaking with Distractify, Kordell briefly commented on JaNa and Kenny. He told us fans shouldn't expect a play-by-play of what happened between them, stating he's intentionally staying out of the mess as much as possible.

Source: Casey Durkin/PEACOCK

"Personally, you know, I don't like to speak on anyone's situation, especially when they're not around," Kordell explained. "So, you know, out of respect for my friend, I won't say anything about that because, you know, I just feel like it's not my place to speak on something. So, respectfully, I just won't really say much at all."

JaNa and Kenny finished Love Island Season 6 in third place and were one of the show's most popular couples. After a year together, they signed on to join Kordell, Serena, and fellow former Islanders Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, Kendall Washington, Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, Connor Newsum, and Olivia "Liv" Walker on Beyond the Villa. However, JaNa and Kenny confirmed their split via Instagram just eight weeks after they wrapped their spinoff.

Kordell says he's "100 percent" supporting JaNa.

While Kenny opted to handle the relationship "privately," JaNa implied that their relationship wasn't as genuine as she believed, describing the reasons behind the split as "terrible, disgusting, and disappointing." Her fellow PPG members, Serena and Leah, also chimed in, accusing Kenny of secretly harboring racist views towards JaNa and of using their friend for personal gain, calling him a scammer and clout chaser on Instagram.

Source: Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Although he's not interested in diving into what happened between them with the public, he told us that he, Serena, and their friends are rallying behind JaNa. Kordell also didn't share whether or not he and Kenny have been in contact since the breakup.