‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Denies Dating Key Glock, but Fans Aren’t Buying It "JaNa's motion is too serious...Key Glock ain't never had this much press." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 20 2025, 6:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@janacraig_, @keyglock

Former Love Island USA contestant JaNa Craig is back outside just weeks after her very public breakup with her Love Island partner, Kenny Rodriguez. And what was our girl's first agenda on her newfound single lady list? To find a new boo, of course!

According to the digital streets, JaNa found a talented distraction to keep her mind off her recent heartbreak. Keep reading to find out who she's rumored to be dating.

Who is 'Love Island USA' star JaNa Craig dating?

In August 2025, JaNa was spotted by TMZ getting cozied up with Memphis rapper Key Glock, whose real name is Markeyvius LaShun Cathey. The outlet recorded the two of them hanging out in New York City, soaking up the last few days of summer. JaNa rocked a denim outfit while she and Key Glock, who was wearing a blue jacket and matching hat, held hands and giggled at each other.

A TMZ reporter quickly asked what was going on between the two, stating, "This is a lot, but I'm here for it!" However, JaNa and Key Glock stated there was nothing more between them than a friendly and possibly professional relationship. While confirming they weren't dating, JaNa said they were "just working." Despite them insisting there wasn't anything romantic happening between them, social media users could feel the love in the air.

"Key Glock??? OH JANA MY QUEEN EXCELLENT TASTE," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. "I know Kenny punching the air rn." "JaNa's motion is too serious...Key Glock ain't never had this much press," another commenter joked. "Jana & Key Glock look so good together likeeeee," a third X user cheered.

Why did JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez break up?

While the thought of JaNa moving on from Kenny with Key Glock was appealing to most of their fans, if she says nothing is going on between them, we have no choice but to believe it. I mean, to be fair, she likely needs a little more time to herself to heal from her and Kenny's abrupt split. After weeks of rumors that the couple's villa romance was in trouble, JaNa confirmed in July 2025 that they broke up after one year of dating.

"Hi, my loves… Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me,” the Peacock star wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories, and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is.”

