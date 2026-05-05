Olandria's Makeup Artist Hints 'Love Island' Star Was Supposed to Go to the Met Gala "They played with our girl y’all." By Alisan Duran Published May 5 2026, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Olandria Carthen sparked buzz ahead of the 2026 Met Gala as fans expected the Love Island star to attend the high-profile fashion event. However, confusion followed after claims surfaced that she would not be appearing after all. The unexpected shift quickly raised questions about what may have changed behind the scenes.

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Speculation began circulating online after a makeup artist appeared to suggest Olandria would not attend. In a post shared on X, the artist wrote, “They played with our girl y’all. Next time,” hinting that plans may have changed behind the scenes. The artist also noted they could not share full details about what happened.

Source: MEGA

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So, what happened to Olandria at the Met Gala?

At this time, Olandria has not publicly confirmed whether she was scheduled to attend the Met Gala or what may have led to the reported change in plans. Major events like the Met Gala typically involve detailed planning, fittings, and coordination well in advance, making last-minute changes especially noticeable.

Esther Edeme, the makeup artist who has worked with Olandria on multiple occasions, including recent high-profile appearances such as the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she created one of the TV personality's standout looks. Their ongoing collaboration has made her comments draw additional attention online.

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“It’s exactly my place because I was doing her glam,” the makeup artist wrote, adding to the speculation about what may have happened behind the scenes.

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Fans believed Olandria would attend the Met Gala

Leading up to the event, many believed Olandria would attend after her stylists shared what appeared to be a final fitting tied to the Met Gala, especially given their recent work together on other high-profile appearances.

However, it was later suggested that the fitting may have been for another client, which added to the confusion surrounding her expected appearance. Without official confirmation, it remains unclear whether Olandria was ever scheduled to attend the event this year.

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Events like the Met Gala often generate speculation ahead of time, as invitations and appearances are rarely confirmed publicly until the day of the event. Some fans also shared reactions online, with many expressing confusion about her reported absence. “Olandria not going to the Met Gala is killing me like what happened?” one user wrote on X.

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Olandria has not confirmed her Met Gala plans

Olandria has not directly addressed the situation or confirmed whether she had plans to attend the Met Gala. As a result, much of the discussion online remains unconfirmed, with no clear explanation for the reported change in plans. For now, any further details will likely depend on whether she or her team chooses to respond publicly.