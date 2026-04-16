Are 'Love Island's' Nic and Olandria Still Together Now That the Show Has Ended? "I find it weird that both Nic and Olandria are at Coachella but have not been seen together at all." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 16 2026, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were fan favorites from Love Island, Season 7, even earning themselves the nickname "Nicolandria." Despite initially coupling up with other people, the duo eventually found their way to each other and even came in second place at the show's finale. In fact, fans appreciated that Nic and Olandria didn't immediately fall for each other, as viewers enjoyed them living out the friends-to-lovers trope.

Article continues below advertisement

However, fans are now concerned that the power couple's story has come to an end. Olandria and Nic have both been noticeably missing from each other's social media lately, and fans expected at least some talk of progress within the relationship at this point. Instead, they've been met with radio silence from the reality TV stars, raising questions as to whether or not they're still together.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Are Nic and Olandria still together?

Nicolandria fans can rest easy, as it seems the pair are still together but are avoiding being seen as a single unit, for strategic purposes. As with many reality TV contestants, both Olandria and Nic have leveraged their newfound fame into successful careers as influencers.

Olandria is a working model, gracing the cover of magazines like Harper's Bazaar and partnering with brands like Victoria's Secret. Meanwhile, Nic has collaborated with major companies like Dove and has been on the cover of Folie magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @olandria

Rather than being seen as "Nicolandria," Nic and Olandria prefer to have individual careers in public, while maintaining their relationship in private. Of course, since they became famous together, this branding pivot does require some intentional distancing from each other in order to shake the Nicolandria label.

Article continues below advertisement

Per Yahoo, Olandria explained the decision by admitting that she and Nic were "into the whole Nicolandria relationship thing at first." However, she continued to say, "I really feel like that’s why we’re so successful. We continue to prioritize our solo careers as well as our relationship." As for Nic, upon being asked if he'd broken up with Olandria, he similarly echoed, "No, I didn’t — Nicolandria 4L."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @ nicolasvans

Article continues below advertisement

Not everyone is convinced...

Despite the duo explaining why they've taken a break from public appearances together, some people believe that the inverse is true. Rather than Nicolandria taking a backseat for the sake of Nic and Olandria's solo careers, there's a theory that Nicolandria is a front to keep their careers going.

Many people suspect that the pair did break up, but worry what that information might do to each of their career trajectories. If true, that would mean they're just keeping the facade going until they're established enough in their individual influence to no longer need each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock

As this Reddit user points out, "I find it weird that both Nic and Olandria are at Coachella but have not been seen together at all. How long do you think we have left of this very obvious PR-relationship?" The comments of agreement included tidbits such as, "It’s been painfully obvious that they are not together." Meanwhile, another echoed, "I don't think they are even friends anymore. They barely even want to link up to push the Nicolandria narrative."