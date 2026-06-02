Here Are the Ages and Zodiac Signs of the 'Love Island USA' Season 8 Cast
Hint: All of the contestants are under 30 years old.
If you are wondering how old the new cast is for Season 8 of Love Island USA, you are in luck because the cast's ages have been revealed.
Amid the news that one single had been fired for using a racial slur, fans are already looking up the cast's ages and astrological signs to see who they think will be compatible.
With drama surrounding the show before the first episode even aired, the identities and ages of the 10 remaining members are revealed here — and to no one's surprise, all of the contestants are under 30 years old.
Keep reading for the ages and zodiac signs of the Season 8 cast.
Kuman "KC" Chandler, 23
Hometown: Fresno, Calif.
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Instagram: @kc.thagreat
Zach Georgiou, 26
Hometown: Birmingham, UK,
Zodiac Sign: Unknown
Instagram: @zachgeorgio
Sincere Rhea, 25
Hometown: Cape May, N.J.
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Instagram: @sincere.rhea
Sean Reifel, 29
Hometown: Easton, Penn.
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
Instagram: @parm3_sean
Bryce Dettloff, 29
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Instagram: @brycealakai
Aniya Harvey, 23
Hometown: Tyrone, Ga.
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
Instagram: @aniyaharvey02
Beatriz Hatz, 25
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Instagram: @bhatz_track
Kenzie Annis, 24
Hometown: Kennesaw, Ga.
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Instagram: @kenzieannis
Melanie Moreno, 24
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Instagram: @melanieelisa
Trinity Tatum, 22
Hometown: Newport News, Va.
Zodiac Sign: Unknown
Instagram: @soootrini
It looks like the most popular zodiac signs in Season 8 so far are Aries and Sagittarius. According to Co-Star, Aries "fall in love relatively quickly. They have a lot of energy, and they don't want to waste too much time on trivial matters," which makes them perfect for Love Island.
Co-Star also reveals that Sagittarians also fall in love quickly, and "they are attracted to novelty and love the idea that they can move on quickly." Again, making them perfect for a reality dating competition.
However, more bombshells are expected to drop into the villa, so we will see how the signs shift as the season progresses.
Love Island USA will drop new episodes every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. No episodes will debut on Wednesdays.
Fans of Love Island USA can also catch up on Seasons 4–7 on Peacock, and Love Island Aftersun, hosted by Summer House star Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa, will air new episodes on Saturdays.