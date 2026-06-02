Why Some ‘Love Island’ Fans Think Kenzie Annis Is a Trump Supporter "So what if she’s a Trump supporter… ya'll follow a lot of celebrities that support Trump." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 2 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kenzieannis

Peacock introduced a whole new crew of singles looking to meet and mingle on Season 8 of Love Island. Included in the mix is Mackenzie "Kenzie" Annis from Kennesaw, Ga. She's a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University, having finished nursing school in May 2026. And you could say she's pretty eager to meet a few fellas, as she's apparently been single for quite some time based on comments she made in her cast intro video.

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While Kenzie seems excited to be on the show, she's already stirring up controversy before the season has even had a chance to air. Many people on social media are claiming she's a supporter of Donald Trump, and for some, that's a deal breaker and grounds to support her. But is she really? Well, Kenzie's brother recently attempted to clear the air and here's what he said.

Is Kenzie Annis from 'Love Island' Season 8 a Trump supporter?

According to multiple people in Kenzie's family, she's not a Trump supporter and has never voted for him. But many people seem to think she is, and here's why. Allegedly, there are photos from Kenzie's social media showing her hanging out with friends who are dressed in MAGA attire. There's also another alleged photo of her with a Trump flag waving in the background.

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While this doesn’t exactly tie her to being a "Trumper," people who claim they've come across these photos have been quick to peg her as a Trump supporter. However, Kenzie hasn't cleared the air on these rumors herself, and a quick scroll through her Instagram doesn't reveal any photos of her posing with friends in MAGA apparel or with a Trump flag in the background.

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While that doesn't confirm she's not a Trump supporter, her brother has decided to step up in her defense amid the mounting backlash she's been receiving. He posted a video on TikTok addressing the rumors, explaining that it's all starting to weigh heavily on him and that he felt compelled to speak out.

According to Kenzie's brother, his sister isn't a Trump supporter and claims that she is "couldn't be further from the truth." He added, "Me and my family are very against the Trump administration. We have never voted for Donald Trump."

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He also said his sister is a huge role model for him and that it's difficult for him to hear what he believes are false accusations being made about her. He urged fans of the show to "give her a chance" because he believes that if they do, "you will love her."

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Kenzie's father is also speaking out to address rumors that his daughter is a Trump supporter.

Further attempting to dispel the rumors is a statement Kenzie's dad gave to TMZ. He told the outlet that Kenzie isn't a Trump supporter and neither is anyone else in their family.