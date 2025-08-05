MAGA Supporter Makes a Scene in Grocery Store, Starting a Political Argument Over Peach Prices "They love him because he gives them permission to hate, simple as that." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 5 2025, 6:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@renegadeforjustice

We’ve all, at some point during our back-and-forth trips to the grocery store, come across those people who say something just loud enough for you to hear, not to you, hoping for your acknowledgment or even a response. Like when the line is moving slow and the cashier’s clearly overwhelmed, and someone blurts out, “They should call for backup.” It’s obvious they want others to chime in with a “yeah,” and maybe even pressure the cashier to call for help.

But the truth is, if the cashier could call for help, they probably would have. And let’s be honest, nobody really wants to hear those overly opinionated comments anyway. Usually, these awkward moments last mere seconds and rarely turn into anything serious, but that wasn’t the case for TikTok user @renegadeforjustice, who got into it with a MAGA supporter at the grocery store. To be fair, she tried to avoid the conversation altogether, but it still escalated. Here’s what went down.

A woman shopping for fruit got into a confrontation with a MAGA supporter at the grocery store.

TikToker @renegadeforjustice explains that she decided to go to the grocery store in June 2025 to grab a few items and some “fun fruit,” which was a request from someone in her household. She heads over to the produce section and starts scoping out the peaches and nectarines but decides they’re not quite right since they’re still a little too firm.

While she’s standing there trying to figure out what to grab, a white woman in her 60s, who, as she puts it, “looks like she belongs to MAGA,” walks up and starts browsing the same fruit.

The woman says out loud, “I don’t understand why the prices are so high,” and goes on to say that peaches used to be $0.99 a pound. At the time of @renegadeforjustice’s shopping trip, they were a little over $2 per pound. Then, the woman turns to her and asks if she knows why the fruit is so expensive.

At first, the TikToker tries to ignore the question. But the woman asks again, and it starts to feel like she’s just waiting for a response so she can give her own explanation. So the TikToker comes back with, “It’s because Trump is in office.” And, of course, the woman responds, “Uh uh, it’s because of Biden.”

At that point, the TikToker decides to just walk away rather than get into a political debate in the middle of the grocery store, especially with someone who is clearly pro-MAGA. But that didn’t stop the woman from following her through the store, saying, “Ma’am, ma’am,” over and over.

While still being ignored, the woman finally decides to throw out her take, saying, “It’s because Biden loves the immigrants. He put all the immigrants in the country, and that’s why it’s so expensive.”

That’s when the TikToker finally turned around and said, “No, that’s wrong.” And when the woman kept trying to defend her opinion, she cut her off with, “Ma’am, he’s [Trump] a rapist. He puts women and children who are innocent in cages, and I’m not here to talk to you about it.”

Clearly, there were more anti-MAGA folks in the store at the time, because people who overheard the exchange started clapping in the TikToker’s defense.

While everyone’s entitled to their own political take, if you’re going to push it onto someone else, at least make it make sense. If fruit used to be under $1 a pound, that would have been before Trump, since he basically just got into office, which would place that pricing during Biden’s presidency. So that alone cuts off the argument.