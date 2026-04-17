'Love Island's' Huda Mustafa Might Be a Little Too Booked and Busy for 'Beyond the Villa' Huda isn't the only 'Love Island' star missing from the spinoff. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 17 2026, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hudabubbaaa

After Love Island gave fans Huda Mustafa, plenty hoped to see her on Love Island: Beyond the Villa, the spinoff that features some of the cast members when they leave the Villa and deal with their real lives again. Unfortunately, Huda is not on Beyond the Villa Season 2, and viewers want to know why. They also want to know if any other fan favorites are missing.

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Not that having a few key Love Island faves will stop dedicated fans from tuning in to Beyond the Villa on Peacock. But it helps to know what to expect and who not to expect. In this case, it's Huda, whose absence will be felt after she left her mark on Love Island and became a TikTok meme overnight after her "Mamacita" conversation with Nic Vansteenberghe.

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Why is Huda not on 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa'?

The reason for Huda's absence from Season 2 of Beyond the Villa probably isn't because producers didn't want her to continue to be part of the franchise. Instead, it is likely because of Huda's other business opportunities. The Love Island star is booked and busy, and, unfortunately, that means she probably wasn't able to fit in even the possibility of returning for Beyond the Villa.

She is part of Alex Cooper's YouTube reality show Unwell Games, which means she probably wasn't able to fit in filming Beyond the Villa if she was asked back. Another possibility, however, is that Huda's controversies outside of reality TV might have made Love Island producers take pause when considering who to invite back for Beyond the Villa.

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Although no one attached to the show has publicly shared that Huda's life outside of Love Island resulted in her not being on Beyond the Villa, she did make headlines at one point for some not-so-great legal troubles. According to People, Huda's boyfriend Louis Russell's ex filed a restraining order against Huda on behalf of herself and the child she shares with Louis.

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Documents obtained by the outlet accused Huda of making threats about Louis's ex and toddler son. As of now, there hasn't been confirmation that Peacock chose not to ask Huda to be part of Beyond the Villa because of this or because of scheduling conflicts. Either way, though. Huda is still in the public eye in some way.

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Nic and Olandria are also missing from 'Beyond the Villa.'

Nic and Olandria Carthen, who were both on Huda's season of Love Island, are also missing from the cast for Season 2 of Beyond the Villa. Nic is seen in the trailer for the season, though it appears to be a cameo rather than a full-time role in the spinoff. Olandria hasn't shared why she isn't in Beyond the Villa, but she is plenty busy IRL at the moment.